Ishan Kishan, Akash Deep ruled out of East Zone's Duleep Trophy opener

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will not feature in East Zone’s opening match of the 2025 Duleep Trophy, as he continues to recover from a minor injury sustained in the UK. The incident occurred during his time with Nottinghamshire, where he reportedly suffered cuts requiring stitches after falling off an e-bike. Though not considered a serious injury, the decision to sideline Kishan is precautionary, keeping in mind his possible selection for the India A squad next month.

Replacement Named: Aashirwad Swain Steps In

In Kishan’s absence, Odisha’s Aashirwad Swain has been added to the East Zone squad. Jharkhand’s Kumar Kushagra is expected to don the gloves as the first-choice wicketkeeper when East Zone take on North Zone, led by Shubman Gill, in the quarterfinal starting August 28 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), Bengaluru.

Why Kishan missed the England Test call-up? ALSO READ: In T20s, bowlers must add new variations every two years: Chakravarthy The aftermath of Kishan’s injury also impacted his national team chances. He was not considered as a replacement for Rishabh Pant for the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval due to his ongoing recovery. Instead, Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan was flown in as the back-up keeper to Dhruv Jurel. Akash Deep also rested; Mukhtar Hussain gets his chance India pacer Akash Deep has also been ruled out of East Zone’s opener after being advised rest by the medical staff. While the exact nature of his niggle is unknown, it is understood to be linked to a back issue that caused him to miss the fourth Test in Manchester during India’s recent tour of England. He returned in the final Test and impressed with both bat and ball,

scoring a half-century and finishing the series with 13 wickets, including a ten-wicket haul in Birmingham. With his recovery timeline still uncertain, Assam’s Mukhtar Hussain has been named as his replacement in the squad. Big names and new faces in East Zone squad The Abhimanyu Easwaran-led East Zone squad features a mix of experience and youth. Riyan Parag, the promising allrounder from Assam, has been appointed vice-captain. Mohammed Shami, who has only played one first-class game in the past two years, and Mukesh Kumar, another India international, bring strength and maturity to the bowling attack. Full squad:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Aashirwad Swain (wk), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Riyan Parag (vice-capt), Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Mukhtar Hussain, Mohammed Shami What’s Next for Ishan Kishan and Akash Deep? Both Kishan and Akash are expected to undergo fitness assessments at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. For Kishan, the priority is a full recovery ahead of a potential call-up to the India A side, which is scheduled to host Australia A in two four-day matches next month. Akash’s return will depend on how he responds to rest and rehabilitation, though his recent Test form keeps him in strong contention for India’s upcoming red-ball fixtures.