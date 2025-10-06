Home / Cricket / News / Taking one match at a time: Jemimah on India's ICC Women's WC 2025 campaign

Taking one match at a time: Jemimah on India's ICC Women's WC 2025 campaign

Former captain Mithali Raj, speaking on a post-match broadcast, noted how Kranti Gaud has impressed with her quick adaptability at the international level despite being relatively new

India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 full scorecard
India team at ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s quest for their first ICC title remains firmly on track after a commanding 88-run victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in Colombo. The win not only boosted India’s position in the tournament but also reflected the growing confidence and cohesion within the team. While former skipper Mithali Raj admired the rapid development of pacer Kranti Gaud, batter Jemimah Rodrigues stressed the importance of adapting to conditions, staying grounded despite the noise surrounding the World Cup, and drawing strength from the legacy of senior players who shaped women’s cricket in India. With every player contributing and the dressing-room atmosphere flourishing, India continue to build belief that this could finally be the year of their maiden world crown. 

Mithali on Kranti Gaud’s rapid rise

Former captain Mithali Raj, speaking on a post-match broadcast, noted how Kranti Gaud has impressed with her quick adaptability at the international level despite being relatively new. She explained that Gaud’s ability to settle into her rhythm immediately, without needing the typical warm-up overs, sets her apart. Raj recalled how the young pacer excelled in diverse conditions, from her six-wicket haul in England to adjusting seamlessly in Sri Lanka and now in India, consistently sticking to her strengths and executing with precision.

Jemimah on adapting to conditions

Reflecting on India’s performance in Colombo, Jemimah Rodrigues pointed out that batting was not easy because of the pitch conditions. She mentioned that the surface had been under covers, which allowed the ball to grip early on, giving spinners an advantage. According to her, the team understood the importance of taking the game deep, building partnerships, and waiting for the right scoring opportunities. She credited the late-innings fireworks from Richa Ghosh for helping India post a defendable total.

Team unity and focus

Rodrigues emphasised that India’s strength lies in its dressing-room culture. She said the squad is focused on maintaining its own bubble, ignoring outside noise, and celebrating each other’s success wholeheartedly. The batter added that the team has been shaped by the leadership transition from seniors like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami to Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, creating a culture of commitment and unity. Rodrigues expressed that the current players want to win not just for themselves but also to honour the trailblazers who laid the foundation for women’s cricket in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live streaming

Prabhsimran's hundred headlines India A 2-1 series win against Australia A

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 live match time and streaming details

Bowlers shine as Vidarbha thrash Rest of India to secure Irani Cup 2025

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan head-to-head stats in ODIs

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story