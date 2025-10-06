West Indies mourn loss of Bernard Julien, 1975 World Cup hero, at age 75

The cricketing world is in mourning following the death of former West Indies all-rounder Bernard Julien, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 75 in Valsayn, Trinidad and Tobago. Julien, remembered as one of the quiet heroes of the first-ever Men’s World Cup in 1975, leaves behind a legacy defined by skill, composure, and dignity. Cricket West Indies (CWI), in a statement, reflected not only on his achievements on the field but also on the complex times in which he played, noting that his career embodied both the triumphs of Caribbean cricket and the difficult choices faced by athletes of his era. Julien’s contribution to West Indies’ historic 1975 World Cup triumph remains etched in the region’s sporting memory.

A World Cup to remember

Julien was pivotal in the West Indies’ successful campaign at the inaugural Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1975. His incisive bowling earned him figures of 4 for 20 against Sri Lanka and 4 for 27 against New Zealand. In the final at Lord’s, he combined discipline with calmness, returning 2 for 38 with the ball and adding an unbeaten 26 runs with the bat, playing a crucial hand in sealing the trophy. Teammates often praised his ability to remain composed in pressure situations, a quality that defined his international career.

Test and ODI contributions

Over the course of his career, Julien featured in 24 Test matches, amassing 866 runs at an average of nearly 31, while also claiming 50 wickets with his left-arm swing. In 12 One-Day Internationals, he picked up 18 wickets at a tidy average of 25.72. His smooth action, ability to swing the ball both ways, and intelligent batting made him a valuable asset. According to CWI, he was admired for his “calm temperament, thoughtful approach, and integrity on the field.”