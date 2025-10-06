Monday, October 06, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / West Indies mourn loss of Bernard Julien, 1975 World Cup hero, at age 75

West Indies mourn loss of Bernard Julien, 1975 World Cup hero, at age 75

Julien was pivotal in the West Indies' successful campaign at the inaugural Men's Cricket World Cup in 1975

Bernard Julien

Bernard Julien

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The cricketing world is in mourning following the death of former West Indies all-rounder Bernard Julien, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 75 in Valsayn, Trinidad and Tobago. Julien, remembered as one of the quiet heroes of the first-ever Men’s World Cup in 1975, leaves behind a legacy defined by skill, composure, and dignity. Cricket West Indies (CWI), in a statement, reflected not only on his achievements on the field but also on the complex times in which he played, noting that his career embodied both the triumphs of Caribbean cricket and the difficult choices faced by athletes of his era. Julien’s contribution to West Indies’ historic 1975 World Cup triumph remains etched in the region’s sporting memory. 
 

A World Cup to remember

Julien was pivotal in the West Indies’ successful campaign at the inaugural Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1975. His incisive bowling earned him figures of 4 for 20 against Sri Lanka and 4 for 27 against New Zealand. In the final at Lord’s, he combined discipline with calmness, returning 2 for 38 with the ball and adding an unbeaten 26 runs with the bat, playing a crucial hand in sealing the trophy. Teammates often praised his ability to remain composed in pressure situations, a quality that defined his international career.

Test and ODI contributions

Over the course of his career, Julien featured in 24 Test matches, amassing 866 runs at an average of nearly 31, while also claiming 50 wickets with his left-arm swing. In 12 One-Day Internationals, he picked up 18 wickets at a tidy average of 25.72. His smooth action, ability to swing the ball both ways, and intelligent batting made him a valuable asset. According to CWI, he was admired for his “calm temperament, thoughtful approach, and integrity on the field.”

A career shaped by challenges

Julien’s international career came to a close after his involvement in the controversial tours of South Africa during the apartheid era. At the time, sport was deeply entangled in political and moral debates, and players faced intense scrutiny over their decisions. CWI acknowledged that Julien’s choices reflected the difficult realities of that generation, when cricketers navigated pressures between opportunity and conscience.

More From This Section

New Zealand-W vs South Africa-W broadcast details

NZ-W vs SA-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 full scorecard

Taking one match at a time: Jemimah on India's ICC Women's WC 2025 campaign

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live streaming

Prabhsimran Singh (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Prabhsimran's hundred headlines India A 2-1 series win against Australia A

Captains list of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: IND, AUS, ENG, PAK position

Topics : Cricket News West Indies cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon