Home / Cricket / News / Indian cricket lauds Pujara's grit: 'Stood tall when the storm raged'

Indian cricket lauds Pujara's grit: 'Stood tall when the storm raged'

Pujara, who played 103 Tests and scored 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, drawing curtains on a career that epitomised resilience.

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement on Sunday evoked an outpouring of admiration from the cricketing fraternity with former teammates and coaches saluting his grit, determination and selflessness that defined his Test career.

Pujara, who played 103 Tests and scored 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, drawing curtains on a career that epitomised resilience in the longest format.

"He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji," India head coach Gautam Gambhir wrote on X.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh lauded Pujara's commitment to the national team.

"Someone who always put his mind, body and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career Puji! See you on the other side!," wrote Yuvraj.

Former India batter VVS Laxman recalled the defining moment of Pujara's career, the series-clinching Test at the Gabba in 2021, when he endured several body blows. 

"From the time I first saw Pujara and his potential, it was brilliant to see that potential translating into performance.

"His courage, grit and determination stood out and the body blows that he took in the Gabba Test we won against Australia symbolised Pujara the cricketer for me, willing to give everything he has for his country. Well done and wish you a happy and joyous second innings," Laxman wrote.

Anil Kumble, who coached India during part of Pujara's career, hailed him as a true ambassador of the game.

"Congratulations on a fantastic career! You have been a great ambassador of this wonderful game. We are all proud of all your achievements on the cricket field.

"You gave it your all for the team! It was a privilege to have worked with you and may you continue to shine in your second innings! Best wishes to you, Puja, Aditi and your Dad. Well Done!!," Kumble wrote.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag who also shared the dressing room with Pujara, also lavished praise on the champion batter.

"Congratulations on a fabulous test career Cheteshwar. Your grit, determination and hardwork was inspiring and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings," Sehwag said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sourav Ganguly appointed head coach of SA20 side Pretoria Capitals

AUS vs SA 3rd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: All-round Aussies sink Proteas in battle of pride; SA wins series 2-1

Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in October at UAE

AUS vs SA: Cameron Green smashes 2nd fastest ODI ton for Australia

MCA museum honours Gavaskar with statue, legend left 'at a loss for words'

Topics :Cricket NewsCheteshwar Pujara

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story