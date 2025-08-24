Plan was going for week: Pujara explains decision behind retirement

Cheteshwar Pujara, a cornerstone of India's Test batting for over a decade, has officially announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. While his farewell may have come quietly on a Sunday morning, it marked the end of an era defined by resilience, patience, and classical technique.

Pujara, 37, revealed that his retirement wasn’t a sudden decision. Instead, it was a week-long process of contemplation and discussion with family members and senior players. Despite being active in the domestic scene—turning out for Saurashtra and excelling for Sussex in the County Championship, his absence from India’s Test squad in recent years pointed to the writing on the wall.

Debuting in 2010, Pujara became synonymous with India's Test fightbacks, especially overseas. Known for his textbook technique and unshakeable focus, he ended his international career with 103 Test matches, amassing 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties.