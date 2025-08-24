Home / Cricket / News / Plan was going for week: Pujara explains decision behind retirement

Pujara, 37, revealed that his retirement wasn't a sudden decision. Instead, it was a week-long process of contemplation and discussion with family members and senior players.

Cheteshwar Pujara, a cornerstone of India's Test batting for over a decade, has officially announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. While his farewell may have come quietly on a Sunday morning, it marked the end of an era defined by resilience, patience, and classical technique.
 
Pujara, 37, revealed that his retirement wasn’t a sudden decision. Instead, it was a week-long process of contemplation and discussion with family members and senior players. Despite being active in the domestic scene—turning out for Saurashtra and excelling for Sussex in the County Championship, his absence from India’s Test squad in recent years pointed to the writing on the wall.
 
“Over the past week, I’ve been reflecting on the right time to step aside,” Pujara shared during a media interaction. “The national team has moved forward, with many promising young players coming through. After discussions with my family and some senior cricketers, I felt this was the appropriate moment to move on.” 
 
Debuting in 2010, Pujara became synonymous with India’s Test fightbacks, especially overseas. Known for his textbook technique and unshakeable focus, he ended his international career with 103 Test matches, amassing 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties.
 
Among his many career highlights, Pujara holds the 2018–19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win in Australia closest to his heart. His monumental 521 runs in that four-match series, built on a foundation of sheer grit over 1,258 deliveries, helped India clinch its maiden Test series victory Down Under.
 
“Those two tours of Australia—in 2018 and again in 2021—stand out,” he recalled. “We won the series in 2018 with a full-strength squad, and again in 2021 with a depleted team. Being part of both triumphs was incredibly special.”
 
From battling world-class bowling attacks to anchoring India through tough sessions, Pujara's career symbolised the art of traditional Test cricket. While his journey with the Indian team may have ended, his legacy will continue to inspire a generation of batters who value patience and perseverance over flair and flash.

