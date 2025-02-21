Women's Premier League 2025 points table: Purple cap, Orange cap standings

As the 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) heads to Bengaluru for the second leg of the tournament, defending Royal Challengers Bengaluru tops the table with two wins from 3 matches despite of losing their first home game against Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets.

Elysse Perry's 81 run on the night made sure that RCB give a respectable total for the visitors in order to give the bowlers a good chance of defending the total. However, it wasn't enough to get a win on the night as they stay at 4 points, above Mumbai on net run rate. Mumbai on the othe rhand jumped to 2nd on the table after the win with 4 point in 3 matches.

WPL 2025 points table TEAM PLD WON LOST NRR FORM PTS Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 2 1 0.835 L, W, W 4 Mumbai Indians 3 2 1 0.61 W, W, L 4 Delhi Capitals 3 2 1 -0.544 W, L, W 4 Gujarat Giants 3 1 2 -0.525 L, W, L 2 UP Warriorz 2 0 2 -0.495 L, L 0

Gujarat Giants finds itself in fourth place with two points from three matches while UP Warriorz is yet to open its account this season.

WPL 2025 purple cap standings

WPL 2025 Purple Cap standings POS PLAYER MAT OVERS MAIDENS RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON S/R 3W 5W 1 Georgia Wareham 3 11 1 96 7 3/21 13.71 8.72 9.42 2 0 2 Hayley Matthews 3 12 0 85 6 3/16 14.16 7.08 12 1 0 3 Renuka Singh Thakur 3 12 0 83 5 3/23 16.6 6.91 14.4 1 0 4 Annabel Sutherland 3 9.1 0 78 5 3/34 15.6 8.5 11 1 0 5 Priya Mishra 3 11 0 94 5 3/25 18.8 8.54 13.2 1 0

Georgia Wareham leads the chart with 7 wickets from 3 matches, boasting an impressive average of 13.71 and an economy rate of 8.72. Hayley Matthews follows with 6 wickets, including a best bowling figure of 3/16. Renuka Singh Thakur and Annabel Sutherland have each taken 5 wickets, with Renuka maintaining a slightly better economy rate of 6.91. Priya Mishra also has 5 wickets, with a best of 3/25. These bowlers have consistently performed well, contributing crucial wickets for their teams.

WPL 2025 Orange cap standings