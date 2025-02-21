Women's Premier League 2025 points table: Purple cap, Orange cap standings
The highest run scorer and wicket taker gets awarded the Orange Cap and Purple cap trophy respectively. Check WPL 2025 points table here.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
As the 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) heads to Bengaluru for the second leg of the tournament, defending Royal Challengers Bengaluru tops the table with two wins from 3 matches despite of losing their first home game against Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets.
Elysse Perry's 81 run on the night made sure that RCB give a respectable total for the visitors in order to give the bowlers a good chance of defending the total. However, it wasn't enough to get a win on the night as they stay at 4 points, above Mumbai on net run rate. Mumbai on the othe rhand jumped to 2nd on the table after the win with 4 point in 3 matches. ALSO READ: Champions Trophy points table Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand ranking WPL 2025 points table
| WPL 2025 points table
| TEAM
| PLD
| WON
| LOST
| NRR
| FORM
| PTS
| Royal Challengers Bengaluru
| 3
| 2
| 1
| 0.835
| L, W, W
| 4
| Mumbai Indians
| 3
| 2
| 1
| 0.61
| W, W, L
| 4
| Delhi Capitals
| 3
| 2
| 1
| -0.544
| W, L, W
| 4
| Gujarat Giants
| 3
| 1
| 2
| -0.525
| L, W, L
| 2
| UP Warriorz
| 2
| 0
| 2
| -0.495
| L, L
| 0
Gujarat Giants finds itself in fourth place with two points from three matches while UP Warriorz is yet to open its account this season.
WPL 2025 purple cap standings
| WPL 2025 Purple Cap standings
| POS
| PLAYER
| MAT
| OVERS
| MAIDENS
| RUNS
| WKTS
| BBI
| AVG
| ECON
| S/R
| 3W
| 5W
| 1
| Georgia Wareham
| 3
| 11
| 1
| 96
| 7
| 3/21
| 13.71
| 8.72
| 9.42
| 2
| 0
| 2
| Hayley Matthews
| 3
| 12
| 0
| 85
| 6
| 3/16
| 14.16
| 7.08
| 12
| 1
| 0
| 3
| Renuka Singh Thakur
| 3
| 12
| 0
| 83
| 5
| 3/23
| 16.6
| 6.91
| 14.4
| 1
| 0
| 4
| Annabel Sutherland
| 3
| 9.1
| 0
| 78
| 5
| 3/34
| 15.6
| 8.5
| 11
| 1
| 0
| 5
| Priya Mishra
| 3
| 11
| 0
| 94
| 5
| 3/25
| 18.8
| 8.54
| 13.2
| 1
| 0
Georgia Wareham leads the chart with 7 wickets from 3 matches, boasting an impressive average of 13.71 and an economy rate of 8.72. Hayley Matthews follows with 6 wickets, including a best bowling figure of 3/16. Renuka Singh Thakur and Annabel Sutherland have each taken 5 wickets, with Renuka maintaining a slightly better economy rate of 6.91. Priya Mishra also has 5 wickets, with a best of 3/25. These bowlers have consistently performed well, contributing crucial wickets for their teams.
WPL 2025 Orange cap standings
| WPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
| POS
| PLAYER
| MAT
| INNS
| NO
| RUNS
| HS
| AVG
| S/R
| 100
| 50
| 4S
| 6S
| 1
| Natalie Sciver-Brunt
| 3
| 3
| 1
| 179
| 80*
| 89.5
| 150.42
| 0
| 2
| 33
| 0
| 2
| Ellyse Perry
| 3
| 3
| 1
| 145
| 81
| 72.5
| 161.11
| 0
| 2
| 17
| 4
| 3
| Ash Gardner
| 3
| 3
| 1
| 141
| 79*
| 70.5
| 178.48
| 0
| 2
| 9
| 12
| 4
| Smriti Mandhana
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 116
| 81
| 38.66
| 173.13
| 0
| 1
| 16
| 4
| 5
| Richa Ghosh
| 3
| 3
| 2
| 103
| 64*
| 103
| 180.7
| 0
| 1
| 11
| 6
Natalie Sciver-Brunt leads with 179 runs from 3 matches, boasting an average of 89.5 and a strike rate of 150.42. Ellyse Perry follows closely with 145 runs at an average of 72.5 and a strike rate of 161.11. Ash Gardner stands third with 141 runs and an impressive strike rate of 178.48. Smriti Mandhana has scored 116 runs at 38.66 average, while Richa Ghosh has 103 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 180.7, rounding off the top five.