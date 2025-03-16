Sachin Tendulkar tests new sports brand 'Ten X You' at IML matches

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, captain of the India Masters, has been actively testing products from his new sports athleisure brand, “Ten X You,” through the International Masters League (IML). This initiative is under the company SRT10 Athleisure Pvt Ltd, where Tendulkar combines his cricketing experience with a hands-on approach to product development.

Alongside former Swiggy executives Karthik Gurumurthy and Karan Arora, Tendulkar launched SRT10 Athleisure in the previous year, with backing from Peak XV (formerly Sequoia) and Whiteboard Capital. Unlike traditional celebrity endorsements, Tendulkar's role goes far beyond just being a figurehead. He has been deeply involved in shaping the brand's vision, focusing on making premium sporting goods accessible through local manufacturing. Tendulkar has also been collaborating closely with design and product teams for over six months. The initial range features athleisure apparel, footwear, and cricket training gear—items that Tendulkar has been seen using during IML matches.

Observers have noticed Tendulkar wearing prototype cricket shoes, training apparel, and even luggage during the tournament. Sources suggest that he’s been actively providing feedback to his product teams to fine-tune designs and functionality. This hands-on approach reflects a tradition among athlete-entrepreneurs who use their platform to perfect their products.

Tendulkar follows in the footsteps of other sports icons who have tested products mid-competition. For example, Michael Jordan debuted early prototypes of Air Jordans during NBA games in the 1980s, which not only showcased the shoes but also added to the brand’s mystique. Similarly, Serena Williams has worn her Nike apparel line during Grand Slam tournaments, refining designs through real-time performance. Tendulkar’s approach during the IML mirrors these strategies, using the tournament’s high-profile platform to ensure that “Ten X You” meets the needs of both athletes and sports enthusiasts.

The brand “Ten X You” is focused on offering affordable, locally manufactured sports products, tapping into India’s growing market for sports goods, further bolstered by government initiatives supporting domestic production. With footwear accounting for 60% of the market and apparel for 30%, Tendulkar’s brand is positioned to cater to the rising demand for high-quality, accessible gear.