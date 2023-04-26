IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar shuts critics with his performance against GT

Despite such allegations, Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, delivered an impressive performance from both bat and ball.
The bowling all-rounder conceded only 9 runs in his two-over spells in the powerplay and took one wicket as well. He dismissed Wriddhiman Shah at a score of just four runs.
Not just ball, junior Tendulkar was also impressive with bat and smashed his first six of the IPL against seasoned bowler Mohit Sharma.
Brett Lee backed Arjun Arjun Tendulkar was criticised a lot for his slow pace. His bowling speed is as low as 107.2 kmph. Former Australian pacer Brett Lee advised Arjun to ignore such critics and focus on his game. He said, "You will have people criticise almost everything. If you look at Sandeep Sharma, he has been bowling at 120 kph."
He further said in his favour, "Arjun is bowling way faster than that. He is only 23 years of age and he has got his whole career ahead of him. My advice will be "don't listen to critics."
MI lost the match against GT Mumbai Indians lost the match against Gujarat Titans, as death bowling is still a concern for the team due to the unavailability of Bumrah and Archer.
Gujarat put their highest IPL score on board, they smashed 207 runs in 20 years and MI failed to chase it down.
