RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell add 50 off 23; Bangalore 62/2

Indian Premier League 2023, RCB vs RR Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals, who sit pretty at the top of the table, travel to Bengaluru to face the Royal Challengers Bangalore

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023
4:11 PM Apr 23

3:58 PM Apr 23

3:57 PM Apr 23

3:56 PM Apr 23

4:11 PM Apr 23

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Jason Holder into the attack

 
The Royal Challengers Bangalore, after losing the first two wickets of Virat Kohli and Shahbaz Ahmed have just risen to the occasion and Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have now added 63 off just 32 balls to take the run rate past 10 even in the first seven overs. The eighth over is in progress now. 
 

3:58 PM Apr 23

3:57 PM Apr 23

3:56 PM Apr 23

3:54 PM Apr 23

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Boult gets Kohli off the very first ball

3:52 PM Apr 23

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast

 
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports. 
 

3:51 PM Apr 23

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

 
Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak
 
Impact Substitute Options: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat
 

3:51 PM Apr 23

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

 
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact Substitute Options: Donavon Ferreira, M Ashwin, Akash Vasisht, KM Asif and Abdul Basith
 

3:50 PM Apr 23

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch Report

 
The pitch at Bengaluru is as good as it gets for the batter. However, with dew advantage neglected on the day, the team chasing would not have any advantage as such. 
 

3:50 PM Apr 23

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Bengaluru weather

 
It will be cloudy in Bengaluru at the time of the match and the cloud cover will decrease as the match progresses. The temperature will be in the lower thirties and humidity in the higher twenties, making it perfect weather for cricket playing. 
 

3:49 PM Apr 23

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Royals won the toss and chose to bowl

 
The toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in captain Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson took place at 03:00 pm IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It was won by the latter who chose to bowl first. 
 

3:49 PM Apr 23

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: How has the recent form been for both teams?

 
Rajasthan lost their first game after three successive wins, as they were beaten by Lucknow Super Giants in their first game at Sawai Jai Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Bangalore are yet to win two games in a row. In the last match, they beat Punjab Kings away from home. Thus, it is going to be an important game for both sides. 
 

3:48 PM Apr 23

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan are at the top of the table

 
While the Rajasthan Royals sit pretty at the top of the table with four wins from six games, Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three and lost three. 
 

3:48 PM Apr 23

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal battle on the cards

 
It is going to be the fight between the Royals and the Royal Challengers as Sanju Samson and Faf du Plessis ready their soldiers for a royal battle at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 
 

3:44 PM Apr 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, taking place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

Topics :Sanju SamsonVirat KohliIndian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreRajasthan RoyalsFaf du PlessisKolkata Knight RidersChennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

