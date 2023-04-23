RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell add 50 off 23; Bangalore 62/2

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023





RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, taking place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru here. The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports. , : Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Donavon Ferreira, M Ashwin, Akash Vasisht, KM Asif and Abdul Basith, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, It will be cloudy in Bengaluru at the time of the match and the cloud cover will decrease as the match progresses. The temperature will be in the lower thirties and humidity in the higher twenties, making it perfect weather for cricket playing. , The pitch at Bengauluyru is as good as it gets for the batter. However, with dew advantage neglected in the day, the team chasing would not have any advantage as such. , The toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in captain Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson took place at 03:00 pm IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It was won by the latter who chose to bowl first. , Rajasthan lost their first game after three successive wins, as they were beaten by Lucknow Super Giants in their first game at Sawai Jai Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Bangalore are yet to win two games in a row. In the last match, they beat Punjab Kings away from home. Thus, it is going to be an important game for both sides. , It is going to be the fight between the Royals and the Royal Challengers as Sanju Samson and Faf du Plessis ready their soldiers for a royal battle at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While the Rajasthan Royals sit pretty at the top of the table with four wins from six games, Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three and lost three. , Read More