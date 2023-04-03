IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG preview: Homecoming for Dhoni, faces in-form Lucknow

Chennai Super Kings will be playing at home after a gap of four years and as their dear leader, M S Dhoni said at the end of the last season, this is where he would like to say goodbye to competitive cricket, in front of his own fans. This is just the start of the season and therefore it provides Dhoni with an opportunity to test his squad at home as they will play four matches on the go at the end of the season, which is crucial.

Lucknow Super Giants will be playing their first away game of the season. They looked fantastic in the first game even as their skipper KL Rahul and ace batter Deepak Hooda were not among the runs. They would look to continue in the same manner when they face the Super Kings in the next game.



CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 Match Details



Match Number- 06

Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Date: Saturday, April 03, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Pitch Report



In the recent series against Australia, an ODI was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and that wicket turned out to be a good cricketing surface with something in it for everyone, be it bowlers, batters or fielders. In the T20s, it provides some help to the spinners for sure. But dew in the second innings might just make things difficult for batters.

CSK vs RCB, Chennai Weather Report

The Chennai weather will be premium Chennai as it will be cloudy and humid like it is April in Chennai. There are also chances of rain, however, there are none predicted for tonight. Dew would be there as usual.

Chennai Super Kings playing combination

In the last game, Devon Conway and Ben Stokes could not perform the way was expected of them. Later on, Stokes was also not bowled by the captain. Maybe, this time around things would change and the yellow army would be hoping for such a change.

CSK predicted playing 11

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Prashant Solanki, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Impact Substitute options: Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius,

Lucknow Super Giants playing combination

The Super Giants would still be without the services of their Proteas opener Quinton de Kock and hence Kyle Mayers would get yet another chance to showcase his batting skulls. The rest of their playing 11 looked settled and therefore no changes are expected in it as of now.

LSG predicted playing 11

KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni/K Gowtham, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Impact Substitute options: Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Daniel Sams

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network.