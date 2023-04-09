IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Live Score: Rashid wins toss, Titans opt to bat first

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Live Score

The Kolkata Knight Riders would be brimming with confidence after the win in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They decimated the Bangalore side and won a one-sided affair. Shardul Thakur and their impact substitute Suyash Sharma. ,





, Impact Substitute Options: Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little,

Impact Substitute Options: Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer,

GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network.

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Gujarat Titans predicted playing 11: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan(c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

Gujarat Titans are without their regular skipper Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan, his deputy is in-charge of the side. Khan won the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana and decided to bat first.

Players like Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan have been in great form, making it a plus for the Titans as they have lost Kane Williamson and Hardik Pandya has not really been in great touch with the bat.

Gujarat Titans themselves have been in amazing form and have won back-to-back games in an emphatic manner against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

The Kolkata Knight Riders would be brimming with confidence after the win in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They decimated the Bangalore side and won a one-sided affair. Shardul Thakur and their impact substitute Suyash Sharma.