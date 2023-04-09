Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Live Score: Rashid wins toss, Titans opt to bat first

Indian Premier League 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates: Gujarat are playing without thier regular skipper Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan is in-charge of the team

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
3:59 PM Apr 23

3:57 PM Apr 23

3:33 PM Apr 23

3:32 PM Apr 23

3:59 PM Apr 23

3:57 PM Apr 23

The Gujarat Titans have started slowly and scored just 31 runs in the first four overs which have been bowled by Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur
 

3:33 PM Apr 23

3:32 PM Apr 23

3:18 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Live Score: Hardik Pandya not in Gujarat playing 11

 
Gujarat Titans are without their regular skipper Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan, his deputy is in-charge of the side. Khan won the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders’ Nitish Rana and decided to bat first. Vijay Shankar has taken Pandya’s place in the playing 11. 
 
For KKR, Lockie Ferguson is fit and playing while Narayan Jagadeesan has come into playing 11 in place of Mandeep Singh
 

3:14 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Live Score: Live Streaming and Broadcast details

 
The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network.
 

3:14 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Live Score: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast

 
The weather in Ahmedabad would be hot and dry as is expected from the police in the month of April. However, the temperatures would not be soaring in the higher 30s and that would be a relief for the players. 
 

3:14 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Live Score: Pitch report

 
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is not really a high-scoring ground. However, with boundaries being pulled inside, an average total reaches 165 easily. Anything below that will not be safe even in a day game which might have help for the bowlers. 
 

3:13 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing 11

 
Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
 
Impact Substitute Options: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Jason Roy
 

3:13 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Live Score: Gujarat Titans predicted playing 11

 
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal
 
Impact Substitute Options: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat
 

3:12 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Live Score: Toss

 
The toss between Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Nitish Rana would take place at 03:00 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 
 

3:12 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Live Score: Gujarat in great form too

 
Gujarat Titans themselves have been in amazing form and have won back-to-back games in an emphatic manner against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. 
 
Players like Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan have been in great form, making it a plus for the Titans as they have lost Kane Williamson and Hardik Pandya has not really been in great touch with the bat. 
 

3:11 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Live Score: Confident Kolkata take on unbeaten Gujarat

 
The Kolkata Knight Riders would be brimming with confidence after the win in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They decimated the Bangalore side and won a one-sided affair. Shardul Thakur and their impact substitute Suyash Sharma. 
 

3:07 PM Apr 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansKolkata Knight RidersRashid KhanAhmedabad

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 3:07 PM IST

