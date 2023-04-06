Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Bullish Bangalore up against Kolkata at Eden

In the first game at the Eden Gardens, home team Kolkata Knight Riders will look to test the ability of the new captain and coach pairing of Nitish Rana and Chandrakant Patil when they face RCB

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing at home for the first time this season as they welcome in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore. While the Knight Riders lagged in their first game against Punjab Kings, Bangalore was bullish against the Mumbai Indians. It will be interesting to see the approach of the Knight Riders now that they are playing in conditions favourable to their kind of cricket. 

It will also test Chandrakant Pandit’s strategies as he has been brought in the side to try and replicate what he has achieved at the domestic level with supposedly weaker sides like Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and co will be looking to continue with the winning momentum. 

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match Details

Match Number- 09
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Saturday, April 06, 2023
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pitch Report

 

The pitch at the Eden Gardens supports pacers early on in the game and then generally slows down. With evening air from Hoogly coming in through the stands, the swing of Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee or, for that matter, Mohd Siraj and Akash Deep, would play a crucial role. 

 

KKR vs RCB, KolkataWeather Report

 

The humidity will increase from 37 per cent at the start of the game by 07:30 pm IST to around 67 per cent by the end of the game around 11:30 pm IST. This means that captains winning the toss would be looking to field first after winning the toss. 

 

Kolkata Knight Riders playing combination

 

The Knight Riders would not look to change the playing 11 after just one game. However, if fit, Lockie Ferguson would look to come into the game and might be the impact substitute swap up with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Narayan Jagadeesan could come in as the wicket-keeper batter in place of Mandeep Singh to make the squad more dynamic. 

 

KKR predicted playing 11

 

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Narayan Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southe, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, 

 

Impact Substitute options Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Mandeep Singh, Suyash Kumar

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination

 

The Bangalore side wouldn’t be looking to change anything. Reece Topley most likely wouldn’t be fit for this game, and hence, David Willey will take his place in the playing 11. 

 

RCB predicted playing 11

 

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shabaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj

 

Impact Substitute options Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul

 

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast

 

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network. 

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

