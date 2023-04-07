IPL 2023 LSG vs SRH preview: Hyderabad seek recovery from horrible opener

The Sunrisers Hyderabad had a horrible start to their campaign when they were crushed by 72 runs on their home turf by the Rajasthan Royals. They were without the services of their newly appointed skipper Aiden Markram, no doubt, but the kind of cricket they played, did not match any expectations that the fans had from the newly assembled side.

Moving to their second game, they will have Markram with them but will be entering the den of the Lucknow Super Giants. LSG have been batting well and thus need no invitation to pounce on the Sunrisers bowlers who looked out of touch and rusty in the first game.

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Match Details

Match Number- 10

Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Date: Saturday, April 07, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, pitch report

The Lucknow pitch in the first game was two-paced initially. It became very difficult to play the spinners, especially in the second innings. Delhi Capitals’ batters struggled big time. Lucknow weren’t too smooth either, except for Kyle Mayers, who is in great touch right now.

Knowing the way IPL functions, the pitch would definitely be improved and will be better for the batting teams.

LSG vs SRH, Lucknow weather report

The weather in northern India is back to being basic, and a proper summer evening with temperatures in the range of higher 20s will be on show. The humidity will be there, but not as much as is seen in the coastal areas. Dew will be there and make the captains bat second after winning the toss.

Lucknow Super Giants playing combination

The Lucknow side has been alternating between Ayush Badoni and Krishnappa Gowtham as far as impact substitutes are concerned. Now, they have Quinton de Kock in the mix. So most probably, they will now alternate with the foreigners as impact substitutes, with Kyle Mayers being the obvious choice alongside Mark Wood, given that the Giants would want to utilise the services of Marcus Stoinis with both bat and ball.

LSG predicted playing 11

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan.

Impact Substitute options: Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Prerak Mankad, Romario Shepherd

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing combination

The Sunrisers would look to slot in Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram in the playing 11, and as a result, Adil Rashid and Fazalhaq Farooqi will see themselves out of the playing 11. Apart from that, Abdul Samad will most likely replace T Natarajan if the Hyderabad side chases. Otherwise, the impact substitute will be dependent upon the situation.

SRH predicted playing 11

Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Impact Substitute options: Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 live streaming and broadcast

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network.