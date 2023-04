IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT preview: Dhawan's Kings eye win over Titans in Mohali

Gujarat surely want their skipper Hardik Pandya back in the mix as his leadership skills proved crucial in the last match when Rashid Khan, his deputy wasn't able to handle his bowlers well

Abhishek Singh New Delhi

IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT preview: Dhawan's Kings eye win over Titans in Mohali