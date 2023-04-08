IPL 2023 RR vs DC preview: Sanju's side needs finishing, Warner's a victory

The Indian Premier League would be seen last in Guwahati in today’s game as Rajasthan Royals host Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Stadium. The match is important for both the teams as Delhi have not been able to get even a single win in their first two games while Rajasthan lost a close one to Punjab Kings last time they were in Guwahati.

The Royals missed out on a victory in the last game by just one hit. At one point it appeared they were getting there, but could not thanks to a brilliant spell of bowling from Nathan Ellis, who picked 4-30 in his four overs. Sam Curran was good in the last over too, as he defended 16 and managed to give away only 10 runs.

The Capitals are left with much to be done as none of their fiery foreigners Mitch Marsh, Riley Rossouw and David Warner have been able to blast off. Prithvi Shaw and Aman Khan have also not had the kind of outing that was expected of them.

RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Match Details

Match Number- 11

Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Date: Saturday, April 08, 2023

Time: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Pitch Report

The pitch at Barsapara is a high-scoring one and the ball comes onto the bat quite naturally. Playing through the line and trusting the bounce is obvious. With shorter boundaries, runs increase automatically. This is a day game so the dynamics could be slightly different for run-making.

RR vs DC: Lucknow Weather Report

It will be cloudy in Guwahati throughout the game and the humidity will also be low, making it a perfect day to play any kind of sport. The temperatures during the game time will decrease from 35 deg Celsius at around 03:00 pm IST to 29 deg Celsius at 07:00 pm IST.

Rajasthan Royals playing combination

The Royals could do without the out-of-form Devdutt Padikkal and bring in Dhruv Jurel permanently into the playing 11. They must also not experiment with the opening pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal and play Shimron Hetmyer at number four. The rest of it is fine as it is.

RR predicted playing 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Substitute options: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini,

Delhi Capitals playing combination

The Delhi Capitals need to rejig their plan a bit and fix the positions of the players that they are playing with. Rovman Powell needs to play, and if Riley Rossouw is not in the best form, he could be rested. Mustafizur Rahman could also be played alternatively with Powell as an impact substitute.

DC predicted playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact Substitute options: Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey

RR vs DC: IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website, subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network.