IPL 2024 auction: Starc to Harshal - Full list of sold and unsold players

Check all news related to Indian Premier League here Veteran pacer Mitchell Starc surpassed his captain, Pat Cummins, to become the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League. On Tuesday, Kolkata Knight Riders bagged Starc for an eye-popping bid of Rs 24.75 crore in the IPL 2024 auction held at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

Not long after Cummins fetched a whopping Rs 20.50 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Starc raised the bar when Kolkata Knight Riders made a multi-million dollar bid for the left-arm pacer, who is returning to the world's biggest cricket league after eight years.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





Check all news related to Mumbai Indians here Such are the unpredictable ways of IPL: one-third of the formidable Australian pace trio, Josh Hazlewood, went unsold in the first auction round from a base price of Rs 2 crore.