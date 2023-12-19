IPL auction 2024: Top 10 costliest players in Indian Premier League history

Check IPL auction 2024 auction LIVE UPDATES here
Curran to Ben Stokes: Top 10 costliest players in Indian Premier League history
|Player
|Team
|Price (in Rs crore)
|Year
|Sam Curran
|Punjab Kings
|18.5
|2023
|Cameron Green
|Mumbai Indians
|17.5
|2023
|Ben Stokes
|Chennai Super Kings
|16.25
|2023
|Chris Morris
|Rajasthan Royals
|16.25
|2021
|Nicolas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|16
|2023
|Yuvraj Singh
|Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals)
|16
|2015
|Pat Cummins
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|15.5
|2020
|Ishan Kishan
|Mumbai Indians
|15.25
|2022
|Kyle Jamieson
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|15
|2021
|Ben Stokes
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|14.5
|2017