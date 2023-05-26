IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Titans face five-time winners MI for a place in final

Gujarat Titans, who won last season’s finale at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, would also look to repeat the feat this year. But for that to happen, they would have to beat the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier. It is not going to be an easy task at all if Mumbai’s recent form is any indicator.
Rohit Sharma led Mumbai know how to win crunch games, having made it to six finals out of 10 lost four finishes. This season too, they have come from behind when no one gave them a chance even to make it to the playoffs. They have been able to find a different hero in almost every game and that has been the secret of their success this season.
GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Match Details
Match- Qualifier 2
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 2, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been batting-friendly in evening games this season and as a result, a similar kind of wicket will be in the offing for this game as well.
GT vs MI Qualifier 2, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast
There were some forecasts of rain in Ahmedabad, however, as of now, the clouds will give way to a clear sky by 07:00 pm IST. The match would remain uninterrupted by rain. Humidity will be above 40 at the start of the match and will keep on growing, giving a chance for dew to take effect. The temperature would remain in the lower thirties.
Gujarat Titans playing combination
Dasun Shanka has not been able to perform as per expectation in the two chances that he has got. Now the pitch is not spin-friendly and thus the pace of Jaosua Little could be used by the Titans. He can replace Shanaka in the playing 11 if the Gujarat side bowl first. Later he could be impact substituted by a proper batter.
GT predicted playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma
Impact Substitute Options
: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Josh Little, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar
Mumbai Indians playing combination
Mumbai would have liked to not make any change to the winning combination that beat the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday. However, with Ahmedabad not being a great place for spin bowling, Hrithik Shokeen could be replaced by a batter in the playing 11.
MI predicted playing 11
Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff
Impact Substitute Options: Hrithik Shokeen, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis
GT vs MI Qualifier 2, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app across IOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.