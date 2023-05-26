IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Titans face five-time winners MI for a place in final



Rohit Sharma led Mumbai know how to win crunch games, having made it to six finals out of 10 lost four finishes. This season too, they have come from behind when no one gave them a chance even to make it to the playoffs. They have been able to find a different hero in almost every game and that has been the secret of their success this season. Gujarat Titans, who won last season’s finale at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, would also look to repeat the feat this year. But for that to happen, they would have to beat the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier. It is not going to be an easy task at all if Mumbai’s recent form is any indicator.

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Match Details

Match- Qualifier 2

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023 Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Time: 07:30 PM IST

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 2, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been batting-friendly in evening games this season and as a result, a similar kind of wicket will be in the offing for this game as well.

GT vs MI Qualifier 2, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast

There were some forecasts of rain in Ahmedabad, however, as of now, the clouds will give way to a clear sky by 07:00 pm IST. The match would remain uninterrupted by rain. Humidity will be above 40 at the start of the match and will keep on growing, giving a chance for dew to take effect. The temperature would remain in the lower thirties.

Gujarat Titans playing combination

Dasun Shanka has not been able to perform as per expectation in the two chances that he has got. Now the pitch is not spin-friendly and thus the pace of Jaosua Little could be used by the Titans. He can replace Shanaka in the playing 11 if the Gujarat side bowl first. Later he could be impact substituted by a proper batter.

GT predicted playing 11

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

Impact Substitute Options: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Josh Little, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar

MI predicted playing 11 Mumbai would have liked to not make any change to the winning combination that beat the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday. However, with Ahmedabad not being a great place for spin bowling, Hrithik Shokeen could be replaced by a batter in the playing 11.



Impact Substitute Options: Hrithik Shokeen, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff