IRE vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

Jasprit Bumrah led India would look to seal the series when they play against Paul Stirling’s Ireland in the second match of the three-match T20 international series today (August 20) at The Village in Dublin. India are 1-0 up in the series and might not make any changes to the winning combination. However, Arshdeep Singh's form is a bit of a concern for management. He has been leaking runs in the death overs. Arshdeep could be replaced by Avesh Khan or Mukesh Kumar in India's Playing 11 for 2nd T20 vs Ireland.

Ireland have been playing T20 cricket in the recent World Cup qualification and if they wish to be too hard, they can remove former captain Andy Balbirnie from the playing 11 and replace him with all-rounder Gareth Delany. But it is highly unlikely.

2nd T20: India vs Ireland Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland Playing 11 probable: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

Total matches: 6

India won: 6

Ireland won: 0

IRE vs IND T20s: Squads of both the team

India squad for T20s vs Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland squad for T20s vs India: Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young.

India tour of Ireland 2023: IND vs IRE 2nd T20 live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will India vs Ireland 2nd T20 take place?

The Ireland vs India 2nd T20 will take place on August 20, Sunday.

What is the venue of the IRE vs IND 2nd T20?

The India vs Ireland 2nd T20 venue is The Village in Dublin.

When will India vs Ireland live toss take place in Dublin as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The IRE vs IND live toss for the 2nd T20 will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs Ireland 2nd T20 according to Indian Standard Time?

The 2nd T20 between Ireland and India will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs IRE 2nd T20?

Sports 18 will live broadcast Ireland vs India 2nd T20 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IRE vs IND 2nd T20 in India for free?

Jio Cinema will live stream India vs Ireland 2nd T20 in India for free.