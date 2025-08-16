Irfan Pathan clears the air on rumoured rivalry with Hardik Pandya

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has clarified speculation around his relationship with Hardik Pandya, denying any personal feud and recalling how he once backed Hardik’s selection in the IPL long before the all-rounder shot to fame.

Speaking in a recent interview with Lallantop, Pathan revealed that he had recommended Pandya to VVS Laxman for a spot in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad back in 2012. However, the franchise didn't pursue the Baroda cricketer at the time. “VVS Laxman himself told me he regretted not listening to my advice. If he had, Hardik would’ve played for SRH,” Pathan shared.

Hardik’s rise despite initial SRH snub

Although overlooked by SRH, Hardik’s career took off after he was picked up by the Mumbai Indians in 2015. He went on to win multiple IPL titles and later led Gujarat Titans to a championship in their debut season. ALSO READ: Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20 playing 11, streaming and match updates Addressing the perceived rivalry, Pathan dismissed the rumours, saying, “There’s no animosity between us. No cricketer from Baroda who has made it big can claim that Yusuf or I didn’t support them at any stage.” Pathan's critique ahead of 2024 World Cup Earlier this year, ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pathan had questioned the national selectors' continued reliance on Hardik. “Indian cricket must reassess how much priority he is given. He’s yet to make a defining impact at the international level,” Pathan had stated.