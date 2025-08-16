Home / Cricket / News / Irfan Pathan clears the air on rumoured rivalry with Hardik Pandya

Irfan Pathan clears the air on rumoured rivalry with Hardik Pandya

Speaking in a recent interview with Lallantop, Pathan revealed that he had recommended Pandya to VVS Laxman for a spot in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad back in 2012.

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has clarified speculation around his relationship with Hardik Pandya, denying any personal feud and recalling how he once backed Hardik’s selection in the IPL long before the all-rounder shot to fame.
 
Speaking in a recent interview with Lallantop, Pathan revealed that he had recommended Pandya to VVS Laxman for a spot in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad back in 2012. However, the franchise didn't pursue the Baroda cricketer at the time. “VVS Laxman himself told me he regretted not listening to my advice. If he had, Hardik would’ve played for SRH,” Pathan shared.
 
Hardik’s rise despite initial SRH snub 
Although overlooked by SRH, Hardik’s career took off after he was picked up by the Mumbai Indians in 2015. He went on to win multiple IPL titles and later led Gujarat Titans to a championship in their debut season.
 
Addressing the perceived rivalry, Pathan dismissed the rumours, saying, “There’s no animosity between us. No cricketer from Baroda who has made it big can claim that Yusuf or I didn’t support them at any stage.” 
 
Pathan's critique ahead of 2024 World Cup 
Earlier this year, ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pathan had questioned the national selectors' continued reliance on Hardik. “Indian cricket must reassess how much priority he is given. He’s yet to make a defining impact at the international level,” Pathan had stated.
 
He also highlighted the difference between IPL success and international performance, cautioning against confusing the two. “We’re focusing too much on potential and not enough on proven results for India,” he explained.
 
On criticism in cricket 
The 39-year-old also defended his right to critique, stating that criticism is part of the game. “Even legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar were never above criticism. What matters is that it’s respectful and constructive. I’m not okay with the derogatory comments made about Hardik.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20 playing 11, streaming and match updates

Harbhajan Singh urges Team India to boycott Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Warner breaks into top 5 T20 run-getters list, overtakes Virat Kohli

Australia ODIs in sight, Rohit Sharma starts training with ex-coach Nayar

West Indies plan 'hundred things' to improve after legends' meeting

Topics :Cricket News

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story