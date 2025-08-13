Harbhajan Singh urges Team India to boycott Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has taken a firm stance against India playing Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, set to be held in the UAE from September 9. In a candid conversation with TimesofIndia.com, Harbhajan voiced his belief that cricket should take a backseat when national interests are at stake.

Quoting the popular phrase, “Khoon aur paani ek saath nahi beh sakte” (blood and water cannot flow together), Harbhajan questioned the need to engage with a country amid ongoing border tensions. “Why do we give them so much attention?” he asked. “They are not that important that every news channel should run them on screen.”

A player's duty beyond the pitch Harbhajan, who recently played in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) where the India Champions team declined to face Pakistan Champions in both the group stage and semi-finals following the Pahalgam terror attack, reiterated that patriotism outweighs sport. ALSO READ: Lucknow Super Giants likely to part ways with Zaheer Khan ahead of IPL 2026 “For me, the soldier standing at the border, who rarely sees his family and often sacrifices his life for the nation, their contribution is far greater than any cricket match. Not playing a game is nothing compared to their sacrifice.”

Asia Cup 2025: Political tensions shadowing cricket India finds itself grouped with Pakistan, Oman, and hosts UAE in Group A, while Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka form Group B. With political strains still high, Harbhajan emphasized that cricket should not proceed as usual. “It’s unacceptable that there’s conflict on the border, and we still consider playing cricket with them. Until these bigger, more serious issues are resolved, sports should not act as a bridge,” he said. “Our government’s stance has always been clear: when there’s bloodshed, you can’t carry on with normal relations.” Cricket must not normalize conflict

Speaking on the role of media, Harbhajan criticized the ongoing coverage of Pakistan players on Indian platforms. “When we have chosen to cut ties and not talk, why do we continue to show them on TV? This is the media’s responsibility too, don’t give them the spotlight. Players shouldn’t shake hands with them, and media shouldn’t be giving airtime to their reactions either.” India, the defending champions, will enter the Asia Cup with the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, aiming to defend the title they secured in 2023 with a commanding 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Despite their on-field dominance, Harbhajan insists that principles must come before performance.