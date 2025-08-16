Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20 playing 11, streaming and match updates

Australia and South Africa are set to clash in the third and final T20I of their three-match series today at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns. After extending their winning streak to nine straight T20I matches, Australia were brought back down to earth in the second game as South Africa produced a dominant performance to level the series.

Check AUS vs SA 3rd T20I full scorecard here Rising star Dewald Brevis stole the spotlight in the second T20I with a breathtaking unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls, the second-fastest century in South Africa’s T20I history. His fireworks helped the Proteas post a massive 218/7, their highest-ever T20I total against Australia. Partnering with Tristan Stubbs, Brevis added a crucial century stand for the fourth wicket.

In reply, Australia were bowled out for 165 in 17.4 overs despite a fighting half-century from Tim David, his second in as many games. Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch made major impacts with the ball, grabbing three wickets each to seal the win for South Africa. On home soil, the Aussies also enjoy a 6-3 advantage across nine games. With the series tied 1-1, all eyes now turn to Cairns for what promises to be a thrilling decider. Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20 playing 11: Australia playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann.

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Nqaba Peter, Kwena Maphaka. ALSO READ: Former Australia cricket captain and coach Bob Simpson passes away at 89 Australia vs South Africa Head-to-Head in T20Is Total matches played: 27 Australia won: 18 South Africa won: 9 No result: 0 Australia vs South Africa T20I full squad Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I live match time AUS vs SA live streaming and telecast details When does the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I match take place? The third T20I between Australia and South Africa will be played on Tuesday, August 16, 2025. What is the venue of the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I match? The match will be held at Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns, Australia.

At what time will the live toss for the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I take place? The toss for the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I match will take place at 2:15 PM IST, 6:15 PM local time (Cairns). At what time will the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I match begin? The first ball of the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I match is scheduled for 2:45 PM IST, 6:45 PM local time (Cairns). Which TV channel will live telecast the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I match in India? The live telecast for the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.