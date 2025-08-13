Warner breaks into top 5 T20 run-getters list, overtakes Virat Kohli

Australian batting stalwart David Warner has leapfrogged India's Virat Kohli to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket history. The milestone was achieved during Warner’s impressive outing for London Spirit in their match against Manchester Originals in the ongoing season of The Hundred in England.

Warner played a commanding knock of 71 runs off 51 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and a six, maintaining a strike rate of over 139. Despite his efforts, London Spirit couldn’t chase the 164-run target set by Manchester Originals, who rode on strong performances from Phil Salt (31 off 20), Ben McKinney (29 off 12), and Jos Buttler (46 off 37).

David Warner still at it in The Hundred With this innings, Warner’s T20 numbers further solidify his reputation as a format specialist. In The Hundred 2025, Warner has made an immediate impact, currently leading the run charts with 150 runs in 3 matches so far for the London Spirit. Although The Hundred uses a distinctive format, with 100 balls per innings instead of the traditional 120, and modified bowling and powerplay rules, its matches are officially classified as T20 games. Despite these differences, performances in The Hundred are counted towards a player's official T20 career statistics. The competition maintains the spirit and competitive nature of T20 cricket, which is why it is recognized within the broader T20 framework by cricketing authorities. The shorter format adds a unique twist, but its legitimacy into existing T20 records ensure it holds the same status as other recognized T20 leagues and matches.