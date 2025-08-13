Warner breaks into top 5 T20 run-getters list, overtakes Virat Kohli

|Most T20 career runs
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|CH Gayle
|2005-2022
|463
|455
|53
|14562
|175*
|36.22
|144.75
|22
|88
|30
|1132
|1056
|KA Pollard
|2006-2025
|707
|629
|189
|13854
|104
|31.48
|150.68
|1
|63
|29
|865
|930
|AD Hales
|2009-2025
|503
|499
|37
|13814
|119*
|29.9
|145.5
|7
|87
|45
|1510
|566
|Shoaib Malik
|2005-2025
|557
|515
|138
|13571
|95*
|35.99
|127.24
|0
|83
|22
|1059
|422
|DA Warner
|2007-2025
|419
|418
|50
|13545
|135*
|36.8
|140.45
|8
|113
|26
|1388
|477
|V Kohli
|2007-2025
|414
|397
|74
|13543
|122*
|41.92
|134.67
|9
|105
|18
|1210
|435
|JC Buttler
|2009-2025
|461
|435
|66
|13123
|124
|35.56
|145.73
|8
|93
|27
|1184
|559
|JM Vince
|2010-2025
|445
|433
|46
|12508
|129*
|32.32
|135.97
|7
|80
|28
|1410
|312
|RG Sharma
|2007-2025
|463
|450
|53
|12248
|121*
|30.85
|135.21
|8
|82
|31
|1110
|547
|F du Plessis
|2007-2025
|424
|402
|40
|11906
|120*
|32.88
|137.07
|8
|83
|24
|1074
|451
