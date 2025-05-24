For the first time since Virat Kohli’s unexpected announcement to retire from Test cricket, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has spoken publicly about the former captain’s decision. Agarkar confirmed that Kohli personally contacted him in early April to communicate his intent to step away from the longest format of the game. Virat Kohli's retirement ending an era

Kohli officially announced his retirement last Monday, marking the end of an era for a player who had long been a passionate advocate of Test cricket. His decision came as a shock to fans across the country, particularly as he is only 36, an age at which legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid were still actively playing.

Given Kohli had already retired from T20Is last year, many expected him to remain a key figure in India’s red-ball setup for the upcoming World Test Championship cycle. The timing of his retirement—just ahead of the Test series in England—was surprising, and although there were reports of the BCCI attempting to convince him to reconsider, their efforts ultimately proved unsuccessful.

Speaking at the squad announcement press conference in Mumbai, Agarkar reflected on Kohli’s impact, noting that it’s always tough to replace players of his stature. “When someone like Kohli feels he can't give 100 percent anymore, maybe it really is the right time,” Agarkar said. He also acknowledged the recent retirements of other veterans like Ravichandran Ashwin and emphasized that while these exits leave big shoes to fill, they also create space for new talent to emerge. India Test squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav