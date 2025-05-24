Who is youngest Test captain? Full list of India Test captains & records

Who has captained India in the most Test matches?

Virat Kohli holds the record with 68 Tests as captain (2014–2022), followed by MS Dhoni (60 Tests, 2008–2014), and Sourav Ganguly (49 Tests, 2000–2005). Which captain has the highest win percentage?

Among those who captained in at least 10 Tests: Captain Matches Wins Win % Virat Kohli 68 40 58.82% MS Dhoni 60 27 45.00% Sourav Ganguly 49 21 42.85% Note: Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, and KL Rahul have higher win % (100%/66.66%) in very short stints (≤3 matches), which are statistically less reliable.

Who has the best W/L ratio?

Virat Kohli again leads with a W/L ratio of 2.35, meaning for every Test lost, India won more than twice under his captaincy.

KL Rahul has a W/L of 2, but over just 3 matches.

MS Dhoni follows with a W/L of 1.5.

Which Indian captain had the longest continuous stint?

Azharuddin captained India from 1990–1999, leading in 47 Tests, making him one of the longest-serving captains in terms of time span.

Captains with nearly equal wins and losses (indicative of steady leadership during rebuilding phases): Captain Span Matches Wins Losses Draws AL Wadekar 1971–1974 16 4 4 8 M Azharuddin 1990–1999 47 14 14 19 PR Umrigar 1955–1958 8 2 2 4

Who were some unsuccessful captains?

Captains with no wins:

K Srikkanth (4 matches, 4 draws)

MH Mankad, P Roy, DK Gaekwad, CG Borde, NJ Contractor, among others, all had winless captaincy spells.

CK Nayudu, India’s first captain, also had no wins in 4 matches.

Who captained India in the fewest Tests? Captain Matches Notable Fact RJ Shastri 1 Won his only Test as captain CG Borde, P Roy, HR Adhikari 1 All captained only once

Who were the standout part-time or interim captains?

Ajinkya Rahane (2017–2021): Undefeated in 6 matches with 4 wins.

KL Rahul (2022): 2 wins out of 3.

Sehwag: Led briefly (4 matches) with a solid W/L of 2.

How has recent leadership fared? Captain Matches Wins Win % W/L Rohit Sharma 24 12 50% 1.33 Jasprit Bumrah 3 1 33.33% 0.5 KL Rahul 3 2 66.66% 2

Which captain had the most drawn matches?

Sunil Gavaskar (30 draws in 47 matches).

Kapil Dev (22 draws in 34 matches).

Reflects the nature of Test cricket in the 70s–80s when draws were frequent.

Youngest Test captain in cricket Player Age Team Opposition Ground Match Date Rashid Khan 20y 350d Afghanistan v Bangladesh Chattogram 5 Sep 2019 T Taibu 20y 358d Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka Harare 6 May 2004 Nawab of Pataudi 21y 77d India v West Indies Bridgetown 23 Mar 1962 Waqar Younis 22y 15d Pakistan v Zimbabwe Karachi 1 Dec 1993 GC Smith 22y 82d South Africa v Bangladesh Chattogram 24 Apr 2003 Shakib Al Hasan 22y 115d Bangladesh v West Indies St George's 17 Jul 2009 ID Craig 22y 194d Australia v South Africa Johannesburg 23 Dec 1957 Javed Miandad 22y 260d Pakistan v Australia Karachi 27 Feb 1980 M Bisset 22y 306d South Africa v England Johannesburg 14 Feb 1899 Mohammad Ashraful 22y 353d Bangladesh v Sri Lanka Colombo (SSC) 25 Jun 2007 MP Bowden 23y 144d England v South Africa Cape Town 25 Mar 1889 SR Tendulkar 23y 169d India v Australia Delhi 10 Oct 1996 GC Grant 23y 217d West Indies v Australia Adelaide 12 Dec 1930 Hon.IFW Bligh 23y 292d England v Australia Melbourne 30 Dec 1882 SP Fleming 23y 319d New Zealand v England Christchurch 14 Feb 1997 JO Holder 23y 343d West Indies v Sri Lanka Galle 14 Oct 2015 ADR Campbell 23y 354d Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) 11 Sep 1996 Javed Burki 24y 23d Pakistan v England Birmingham 31 May 1962 N Kapil Dev 24y 48d India v West Indies Kingston 23 Feb 1983 DJ Bravo 24y 95d West Indies v South Africa Durban 10 Jan 2008 WJ Cronje 24y 125d South Africa v Australia Adelaide 28 Jan 1994 Mushfiqur Rahim 24y 165d Bangladesh v West Indies Chattogram 21 Oct 2011 IT Botham 24y 194d England v West Indies Nottingham 5 Jun 1980 HW Taylor 24y 222d South Africa v England Durban 13 Dec 1913 BA Murphy 24y 342d Zimbabwe v Bangladesh Dhaka 8 Nov 2001 KC Brathwaite 25y 8d West Indies v New Zealand Hamilton 9 Dec 2017 DB Carr 25y 40d England v India Chennai 6 Feb 1952 KJ Hughes 25y 57d Australia v Pakistan W.A.C.A 24 Mar 1979 AN Cook 25y 77d England v Bangladesh Chattogram 12 Mar 2010 MV Boucher 25y 81d South Africa v Australia Johannesburg 22 Feb 2002 Najmul Hossain Shanto 25y 95d Bangladesh v New Zealand Sylhet 28 Nov 2023 DS Sheppard 25y 117d England v Pakistan Nottingham 1 Jul 1954 DI Gower 25y 133d England v Pakistan Lord's 12 Aug 1982 MA Atherton 25y 135d England v Australia Birmingham 5 Aug 1993 PW Sherwell 25y 138d South Africa v England Johannesburg 2 Jan 1906 PBH May 25y 160d England v South Africa Nottingham 9 Jun 1955 BRM Taylor 25y 179d Zimbabwe v Bangladesh Harare 4 Aug 2011 SPD Smith 25y 198d Australia v India Brisbane 17 Dec 2014 A Flower 25y 217d Zimbabwe v Pakistan Karachi 1 Dec 1993 HB Cameron 25y 223d South Africa v England Johannesburg 13 Feb 1931 RJ Shastri 25y 229d India v West Indies Chennai 11 Jan 1988 CA Smith 25y 234d England v South Africa Gqeberha 12 Mar 1889 Shoaib Malik 25y 242d Pakistan v South Africa Karachi 1 Oct 2007 JM Parker 25y 252d New Zealand v Pakistan Karachi 30 Oct 1976 Mashrafe Mortaza 25y 277d Bangladesh v West Indies Kingstown 9 Jul 2009 AD Mathews 25y 279d Sri Lanka v Bangladesh Galle 8 Mar 2013 Salman Butt 25y 287d Pakistan v Australia Leeds 21 Jul 2010 PA de Silva 25y 309d Sri Lanka v England Lord's 22 Aug 1991 Khaled Mashud 25y 313d Bangladesh v New Zealand Hamilton 18 Dec 2001 WL Murdoch 25y 324d Australia v England The Oval 6 Sep 1880 APF Chapman 25y 345d England v Australia The Oval 14 Aug 1926 KS Williamson 25y 355d New Zealand v Zimbabwe Bulawayo 28 Jul 2016

Full list of India Test captains Player Span Matches Won Lost Tied Draw NR W/L %W %L %NR % AL Wadekar 1971-1974 16 4 4 0 8 0 1 25 25 - 50 V Kohli 2014-2022 68 40 17 0 11 0 2.35 58.82 25 - 70.17 NJ Contractor 1960-1962 12 2 2 0 8 0 1 16.66 16.66 - 50 SM Gavaskar 1976-1985 47 9 8 0 30 0 1.12 19.14 17.02 - 52.94 K Srikkanth 1989-1989 4 0 0 0 4 0 - - - - - M Azharuddin 1990-1999 47 14 14 0 19 0 1 29.78 29.78 - 50 L Amarnath 1947-1952 15 2 6 0 7 0 0.33 13.33 40 - 25 MH Mankad 1955-1959 6 0 1 0 5 0 - - 16.66 - - GS Ramchand 1959-1960 5 1 2 0 2 0 0.5 20 40 - 33.33 BS Bedi 1976-1978 22 6 11 0 5 0 0.54 27.27 50 - 35.29 JJ Bumrah 2022-2025 3 1 2 0 0 0 0.5 33.33 66.66 - 33.33 R Dravid 2003-2007 25 8 6 0 11 0 1.33 32 24 - 57.14 RG Sharma 2022-2024 24 12 9 0 3 0 1.33 50 37.5 - 57.14 MS Dhoni 2008-2014 60 27 18 0 15 0 1.5 45 30 - 60 N Kapil Dev 1983-1987 34 4 7 1 22 0 0.57 11.76 20.58 - 37.5 SR Tendulkar 1996-2000 25 4 9 0 12 0 0.44 16 36 - 30.76 SC Ganguly 2000-2005 49 21 13 0 15 0 1.61 42.85 26.53 - 61.76 CK Nayudu 1932-1934 4 0 3 0 1 0 - - 75 - - MAK Pataudi 1962-1975 40 9 19 0 12 0 0.47 22.5 47.5 - 32.14 S Venkataraghavan 1974-1979 5 0 2 0 3 0 - - 40 - - DB Vengsarkar 1987-1989 10 2 5 0 3 0 0.4 20 50 - 28.57 RJ Shastri 1988-1988 1 1 0 0 0 0 - 100 - - 100 VS Hazare 1951-1953 14 1 5 0 8 0 0.2 7.14 35.71 - 16.66 Ghulam Ahmed 1955-1959 3 0 2 0 1 0 - - 66.66 - - KL Rahul 2022-2022 3 2 1 0 0 0 2 66.66 33.33 - 66.66 AM Rahane 2017-2021 6 4 0 0 2 0 - 66.66 - - 100 Vizianagram 1936-1936 3 0 2 0 1 0 - - 66.66 - - GR Viswanath 1980-1980 2 0 1 0 1 0 - - 50 - - PR Umrigar 1955-1958 8 2 2 0 4 0 1 25 25 - 50 A Kumble 2007-2008 14 3 5 0 6 0 0.6 21.42 35.71 - 37.5 Nawab of Pataudi 1946-1946 3 0 1 0 2 0 - - 33.33 - - V Sehwag 2005-2012 4 2 1 0 1 0 2 50 25 - 66.66 P Roy 1959-1959 1 0 1 0 0 0 - - 100 - - DK Gaekwad 1959-1959 4 0 4 0 0 0 - - 100 - - CG Borde 1967-1967 1 0 1 0 0 0 - - 100 - - HR Adhikari 1959-1959 1 0 0 0 1 0 - - - - -