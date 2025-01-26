ISPL Season 2: Teams, tournament format, rules, squads and more details

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is gearing up for its highly anticipated second season at Thane’s Dadoji Kondadev Stadium this Sunday. India’s first-ever tennis-ball T10 cricket league, played within a stadium, promises to deliver an even more thrilling and grand experience this year. The league is backed by a dynamic leadership team, including Core Committee Members Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale, and Suraj Samat, who also serves as the League Commissioner.

With 34 intense matches and vibrant live performances by top artists spread over 21 days, ISPL Season 2 is set to provide a captivating blend of sports and entertainment.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2025: Free entry for Virat Kohli fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium Here is a complete guide to the second season of India’s biggest sports and music carnival that celebrates champions.

Teams and Squads: 1 Chennai Singams:

Owner: Mr. Suriya (actor)

Co-owner: Mr. Rajdip Gupta & Mr. Sandip Gupta (Promoters of Route Mobile)

Also Read

Players: Deepak Dogra, Sumeet Dhekale, Siyyadri Siyyadri, Rahul Sawant, Shubham Sangale, Jagat Sarkar, Venkatachalapathi Vignesh, Jignesh Patel, Vedant Mayekar, Devid Gogoi, Prashant Gharat, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ketan Mhatre, R. Thavith Kumar, Anurag Sarsharand Farhat Ahmad.

2 Majhi Mumbai:

Owner: Mr. Amitabh Bachchan (actor)

Co-owner: Ms. Neeti Agrawal (PATH India Ltd.)

Players: Deepak Limboo, Kabir Singh, Abhishek Dalhor, Vijay Jaysing, Ankur Singh, Eshant Sharma, Yogesh Penkar, Rajat Mundhe, Mehendra Chandan, Asif Luhar, Mohammed Nadeem, Amit Naik, Rajendra Singh, Ankit Yadav, Vijay Kumar and Birendra Ram.

3 Tiigers of Kolkata:

Owners: Mr. Saif Ali Khan & Mrs. Kareena Kapoor Khan (actors)

Co-owner: Ms. Aksha Kamboj (AGVPL Group)

Players: Bhavesh Pawar, Ravi Gupta, Firas Mohammed, Vivek Mohanan, Prathamesh Thakare, Navaz Khan, Fardeen Kazi, Thomas Dias, Hardeep Singh, Munna Shaikh, Sarfraz Khan, Rohit Chandigarh, Subhajit Jana Dhoni, Imroz Khan, Shivam Kumar and Firdos Alam,

4 Srinagar Ke Veer:

Owner: Mr. Akshay Kumar (actor)

Co-owners: Mr. Rahul Chaudhary and Mr. Suhail Kannampilly (Concept Hospitality Pvt Ltd)

Players: Dilip Binjwa, Akash Tarekar, Sai Shelar, Prajyot Ambhire, Sahil Longale, Lokesh Lokesh, Harsh Adsul, Sagar Ali, Sharik Yasir, Raju Mukhiya, Rajesh Sorte, Hanumanth Reddy Kapu, Suvronil Roy, Firoz Shaikh, Mangesh Vaity and Sanskar Dhyani.

5 KVN Bangalore Strikers:

Owner: Mr. Hrithik Roshan (actor)

Co-owner: Mr. Venkat K Narayana (KVN Enterprises LLP)

Players: Akash Gautam, Saroj Paramanik, Irfan Patel, Bunty Patel, Arjun Bhosale, Pinku Paul, Sanjay Kanojjiya, Pradeep Patil, Prathamesh Pawar, Ankit Mourya, Nitin Matunge, Shreyash Matiwaddar, Ashiq Shamsu, Krushna Pawar, Farman Khan and Ajaz Qureshi.

6 Falcon Risers Hyderabad:

Owner: Mr. Ram Charan (actor)

Co-owner: Mr. Irfan Razack (INR Holdings)

Players: Krishna Satpute, Vishwajit Thakur, Varun Kumar, Jonty Sarkar, Aryan Kharkar, Irfan Umair, Prathmesh Mhatre, Rajesh Poojary, Prabjot Singh, Mansoor KL, Shreyash Kadam, Anand Baghel, Vicky Bhoir, Aakash Jangid, Bablu Patil and Parveen Kumar.

Playing format:

Each team will face the other five teams twice in the league stage before the playoffs, consisting Qualifier, Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2 and Final. Each team will play 10 overs with one bowler can bowl maximum two overs.

Power play: There will be three overs of power play. The first two overs will be mandatory bowling power play for each inning where only two players can field out of 30-yard circle. There will be one over of batting power play that can be taken from six to eight over by the batting team where the maximum of three players would be out of 30-yard circle.

ISPL Special Rules:

Tape Ball Over: The bowling team needs to bowl minimum one over and is allowed to select maximum two overs to be bowled with Tape Ball of ISPL (third, fourth, fifth or ninth over). The tape ball acts as an improvised cricket ball with the tape stretched tightly over the fuzzy felt-like covering of a tennis ball to ensure a smooth surface that produces greater pace after bouncing.

50-50 Over: The 50-50 Over allows the batting side to challenge the bowling side by setting a target of runs and earning additional runs after achieving it.

9 Street Runs: If the ball hit by the batsman crosses over the fence and goes in the audience directly it would be counted as nine runs.

How were the players selected?

Total registration: 30 lakh players

Golden Ticket: After registering online, players received a Golden Ticket to participate in city trials

Green Ticket: After attending the city trials for selection in their respective cities, the selected players received a Green Ticket which confirmed their participation in the final trials.

Blue Ticket: In the final trials, 350 players were selected to be part of the auction pool. These players received Blue Ticket signifying their participation in the league auction.