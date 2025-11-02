It feels great to contribute when I get the chance: Arshdeep Singh

India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh delivered a match-winning performance in the third T20I against Australia at the Bellerive Oval today, helping India draw level in the five-match series. His exceptional display with both the new ball and at the death earned him the Player of the Match award as India successfully chased down 187 to seal victory on Sunday night.

For Arshdeep, the game was all about maintaining composure and trusting his preparation. The 25-year-old credited his performance to clarity of thought and consistent practice rather than overcomplicating his plans. He said he has been focusing on execution and trusting his skills instead of chasing results, as per his post-match remarks. His figures of 3 for 35 reflected his command under pressure, particularly during the tense final overs.

Calmness and Clarity Bring Results Arshdeep explained that bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah allows him to take calculated risks, as batters often look to attack him more when Bumrah is operating from the other end. He mentioned that this dynamic gives him wicket-taking opportunities. Staying true to his mantra, Arshdeep said his focus remains on “keeping things simple and executing what he has practised,” irrespective of the match situation—whether in the powerplay or at the death. His performance was a timely reminder of India’s growing bowling depth in T20 cricket. The ability to strike early and finish strong proved crucial as India restricted Australia to 186 for 6 after fiery knocks from Tim David (74) and Marcus Stoinis (64).