India vs South Africa live streaming, ICC Women's WC final live telecast

South Africa Women (SA W) and India Women (IND W) face off in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Sunday, November 2, at the Dr. D. Y. Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Both teams enter the summit clash in impressive form, having produced dominant performances in their respective semi-finals. The toss has been delayed in Navi Mumbai due to rain as the covers remain olaced on the square.

South Africa Women secured their spot in the final with a comprehensive 125-run win over England Women. Captain Laura Wolvaardt played a pivotal role with a brilliant innings, while Marizanne Kapp’s five-wicket haul completely dismantled the English batting lineup. The Proteas will be aiming to claim the Women’s World Cup title for the first time in their history and will be keen to maintain their momentum heading into the final.

ALSO READ: India's road to ICC Women's World Cup final: A tale of grit and glory ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final: India-W vs South Africa-W broadcast details Territory/Region TV Broadcaster(s) Digital Platform(s) India Star Sports (via JioStar distribution) JioHotstar Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed) JioHotstar Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1) www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go Australia Prime Video Prime Video New Zealand Sky TV Sky Go USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV app Caribbean, S. America ESPN Disney+ Bangladesh TSM (T-Sports, Toffee) Toffee Pakistan PTV, TEN Sports Myco, Tamasha Middle East & N. Africa Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV) Starzplay Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport app Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Digicel Play Singapore StarHub StarHub TV+ Malaysia, Hong Kong Astro Cricket Astro Go Afghanistan, Others ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.) ICC.tv How to Watch India vs South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information Meanwhile, India Women advanced to the final after a thrilling semi-final victory against Australia Women. Jemimah Rodrigues starred for the hosts, delivering one of the most memorable performances of the tournament. Playing in front of a passionate home crowd, the Women in Blue will be looking to achieve their maiden World Cup triumph and lift the prestigious trophy.

When will the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final take place between India and South Africa? India will go toe-to-toe with South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final on Sunday, November 2. What will be the venue for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final match between India and South Africa on November 2? The final match between India and South Africa will take place at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. What time will the toss take place for the India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final match? The toss for the India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

What time will the first ball of the India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final match be bowled? The India vs South Africa match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final will begin at 3 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final match in India? The live telecast of India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final match will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final match in India?