Home / Cricket / News / India vs South Africa live streaming, ICC Women's WC final live telecast

India vs South Africa live streaming, ICC Women's WC final live telecast

Playing in front of a passionate home crowd, the Women in Blue will be looking to achieve their maiden World Cup triumph and lift the prestigious trophy.

IND vs SA live streaming
IND vs SA live streaming
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Africa Women (SA W) and India Women (IND W) face off in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Sunday, November 2, at the Dr. D. Y. Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Both teams enter the summit clash in impressive form, having produced dominant performances in their respective semi-finals.  The toss has been delayed in Navi Mumbai due to rain as the covers remain olaced on the square.
 
South Africa Women secured their spot in the final with a comprehensive 125-run win over England Women. Captain Laura Wolvaardt played a pivotal role with a brilliant innings, while Marizanne Kapp’s five-wicket haul completely dismantled the English batting lineup. The Proteas will be aiming to claim the Women’s World Cup title for the first time in their history and will be keen to maintain their momentum heading into the final.
 
Meanwhile, India Women advanced to the final after a thrilling semi-final victory against Australia Women. Jemimah Rodrigues starred for the hosts, delivering one of the most memorable performances of the tournament. Playing in front of a passionate home crowd, the Women in Blue will be looking to achieve their maiden World Cup triumph and lift the prestigious trophy.   
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final: India-W vs South Africa-W broadcast details
Territory/Region TV Broadcaster(s) Digital Platform(s)
India Star Sports (via JioStar distribution) JioHotstar
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed) JioHotstar
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1) www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go
Australia Prime Video Prime Video
New Zealand Sky TV Sky Go
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV app
Caribbean, S. America ESPN Disney+
Bangladesh TSM (T-Sports, Toffee) Toffee
Pakistan PTV, TEN Sports Myco, Tamasha
Middle East & N. Africa Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV) Starzplay
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport app
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Digicel Play
Singapore StarHub StarHub TV+
Malaysia, Hong Kong Astro Cricket Astro Go
Afghanistan, Others ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.) ICC.tv
  How to Watch India vs South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final take place between India and South Africa?
 
India will go toe-to-toe with South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final on Sunday, November 2.
 
What will be the venue for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final match between India and South Africa on November 2?
 
The final match between India and South Africa will take place at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final match?
 
The toss for the India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final match be bowled?
 
The India vs South Africa match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final match in India?
 
The live telecast of India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final match in India?
 
The live streaming of the India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20I: Stoinis-David launches counter attack for AUS vs IND

India vs Australia 3rd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

India vs Australia 3rd T20: Hobart pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs Australia live streaming today: Where to watch 3rd T20I in Hobart?

India's road to ICC Women's World Cup final: A tale of grit and glory

Topics :India vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story