ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Harry Brook slams 9th Test ton; first against India

England, after early setbacks in the first innings of the second Test vs India at Edgbaston, made a strong comeback with vice-skipper Harry Brook and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith in the middle. Brook, who came out to bat after England lost three wickets for just 25 on Day 2, played a sensible knock mixed with defence and offence and went on to complete his ninth Test hundred in the second session of Day 2 to put England firmly in control of the match. Brook took 137 balls to complete his century and is forming an eventual partnership with Smith at the other end, who, just before the end of the first session, completed the third-fastest century for England, equalling Harry Brook’s record of an 80-ball hundred.

This is Brook's first Test hundred against India. He has four centuries against Pakistan, three against New Zealand and one against West Indies before today. Full list of Test hundreds for Harry Brook No. Score Opponent Venue Date 1 153 Pakistan Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 1 December 2022 2 108 Pakistan Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan 9 December 2022 3 111 Pakistan National Stadium, Karachi 17 December 2022 4 186 New Zealand Basin Reserve, Wellington 24 February 2023 5 109 West Indies Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 July 2024 6 317 Pakistan Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan 10 October 2024 7 171 New Zealand Hagley Oval, Christchurch 28 November 2024 8 123 New Zealand Basin Reserve, Wellington 6 December 2024 9 102* India Edgbaston, Birmingham 4 July 2025