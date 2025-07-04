Home / Cricket / News / Records feast in Edgbaston: Gill etches his name in Test cricket folklore

Highest score as India captain to first Asian to score double ton in England: Shubman Gill broke as many as 10 records during his career-best innings in red-ball cricket during 2nd Test vs England

Shubman Gill
India Test captain Shubman Gill. Photo: PTI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Shubman Gill delivered a historic performance that may come to define not only his young captaincy career but also Indian Test cricket’s modern era. In the first innings of Edgbaston Test against England, the 25-year-old India captain played a sensational, stroke-filled marathon innings of 269.
 
Displaying elegance, composure, and clinical precision, Gill's knock came off 387 deliveries, laced with 30 fours and three sixes, and was scored at a brisk strike rate of nearly 70. His double century wasn’t just another big score—it was a statement innings from a leader coming into his own. From steady beginnings to authoritative strokeplay after reaching milestones, Gill’s dominance left England bowlers exhausted and the Indian camp in awe, with commentators calling it “a captain’s innings for the ages.”

Records shattered by Shubman Gill during his 269

Highest Test score by an Indian captain: 
Gill’s 269 surpassed Virat Kohli’s 254* against South Africa in Pune (2019), making it the highest individual score by an Indian skipper in Test history.
 
Highest individual Test score by an Indian in England: 
He went past Sunil Gavaskar’s 221 at The Oval in 1979 to register the best-ever Test score by an Indian batter on English soil.
 
Shubman Gill becomes first Indian and Asian to hit double hundred in England. Photo: PTI
First Indian captain to score a Test double hundred in England: 
Gill broke Mohammad Azharuddin’s 179 at Old Trafford in 1990 to become the only Indian skipper with a double century in England.  Check India vs England 2nd Test full scorecard here
 
First Indian to score 250+ in Tests outside the subcontinent: 
No Indian batter had previously scored a 250-plus score in SENA countries. The previous best was Sachin Tendulkar’s 241* at Sydney in 2004.
 
Third Indian with a double ton in England against England: 
Joins Sunil Gavaskar (221) and Rahul Dravid (217) as the only Indians to reach 200+ against England in England.
 
Shubman Gill registers highest individual score in Test cricket history. Photo: PTI
Second-youngest Indian captain with a Test double century: 
At 25 years and 298 days, Gill is only behind Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was 23 years and 39 days when he scored 203* against England in Delhi (1964).
 
First Asian captain with a double century in SENA countries: 
Surpassed Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 193 at Lord’s (2011) to become the only Asian skipper with a double ton in SENA nations.
 
Joint-fastest Indian captain to a Test double ton: 
Reached a double hundred in just his third innings as captain—tied with Sunil Gavaskar, who did the same in 1978 vs West Indies.
 
Shubman Gill hit double ton in his 34th Test match. Photo: PTI
Second Indian captain with a 200+ score in an away Test: 
Only Virat Kohli (200 vs West Indies, 2016) had achieved this before Gill.
 
Fourth Indian with centuries in both Tests and ODIs: 
Joins the elite company of Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma to have centuries in both formats for India.  Second Indian captain to hit century in each of the first two Tests in England  After Mohammed Azharuddin (1990), Gill became only second Indian captain to his century in each of the first two Tests in England.  List of Visiting captains with tons in each of the first two Tests in England
  • Bradman (1938)
  • Sobers (1966)
  • Mohammad Azharuddin (1990)
  • Greame Smith
  • Shubman Gill (2025)
 

Topics :Shubman GillIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest CricketIndia vs EnglandICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

