Siraj, Akash, 6 ducks: England's unique scorecard in 2nd Test vs India

Siraj, Akash, 6 ducks: England's unique scorecard in 2nd Test vs India

England's total of 407 is the lowest in Test history for a team with a 300-plus stand for a single wicket, featuring six ducks and a 303-run partnership between Smith and Brook

India vs England 2nd Test

India vs England 2nd Test (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

It was a strange day at Edgbaston. On the third day of the second Test between India and England, the English innings saw a rollercoaster ride—from early wickets to a mammoth partnership, a record-breaking century, a late collapse, and a record number of ducks. England's innings had it all, making the scorecard one to remember. But how did it unfold? Here’s a look.

England on Day 2

England began their first innings on Thursday. In reply to India’s 587, they lost Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for ducks off Akash Deep, before Mohammed Siraj dismissed Zak Crawley, reducing England to 25 for 3. However, Joe Root and Harry Brook then saw out the remainder of the day, with England closing play at 77 for 3.
 

See-saw on Day 3

On Day 3, it was India who struck first again. After adding just 7 runs to their overnight total, England lost Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) off consecutive deliveries from Siraj. England were reeling at 84 for 5, and Stokes’ golden duck brought the number of ducks in the innings to three.
 
Then came the rescue act. Jamie Smith (184* not out) and Harry Brook (158) put together a record-breaking 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket, ensuring England avoided the follow-on. Akash Deep, returning with the new ball, finally broke the stand by dismissing Brook.
 
Akash also accounted for Chris Woakes (5), exposing the lower order. Siraj returned and cleaned up the tail, dismissing Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir—all for ducks—as England folded for 407, giving India a 180-run lead in the first innings.

  • Before the innings closed, England had registered:
  • Six ducks
  • Seven batters dismissed in single digits
  • Nine batters failing to reach 25
  • Two batters crossing 150
This is the highest number of ducks England have recorded in a Test innings. The previous record was four, registered on five separate occasions. Additionally, their final total of 407 is now the lowest in Test cricket by any team that has had a 300-plus partnership for a single wicket.
 
England first-innings scorecard at Edgbaston: 
England 1st Inning
407-10 (89.3 ov) CRR:4.55
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley c K Nair b M Siraj 19 30 3 0 63.33
Ben Duckett c S Gill b A Deep 0 5 0 0 0
Ollie Pope c KL Rahul b A Deep 0 1 0 0 0
Joe Root c R Pant b M Siraj 22 46 2 0 47.83
Harry Brook b A Deep 158 234 17 1 67.52
Ben Stokes (C) c R Pant b M Siraj 0 1 0 0 0
Jamie Smith (WK) Not out 184 207 21 4 88.89
Chris Woakes c K Nair b A Deep 5 17 1 0 29.41
Brydon Carse lbw b M Siraj 0 4 0 0 0
Josh Tongue lbw b M Siraj 0 2 0 0 0
Shoaib Bashir b M Siraj 0 2 0 0 0
Extras 19 (b 0, Ib 5, w 2, nb 12, p 0)
Total 407 (10 wkts, 89.3 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Akash Deep 20 2 88 4 6 4.4
Mohammed Siraj 19.3 3 70 6 4 3.59
Prasidh Krishna 13 1 72 0 0 5.54
Nitish Kumar Reddy 6 0 29 0 0 4.83
Ravindra Jadeja 17 2 70 0 2 4.12
Washington Sundar 14 0 73 0 0 5.21
 

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

