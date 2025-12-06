Jaiswal becomes sixth Indian batter to score century in all three formats

The third ODI between India and South Africa in Vizag brought many positives for the Indian side, as even before the game started India won their first ODI coin toss, ending a 20-match losing streak. However, the biggest positive came in the second innings when India’s young southpaw and regular Test team member Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been looking to cement his place in white-ball cricket with the senior national side, scored his maiden ODI century, increasing Indian selectors’ headache for upcoming series when skipper Shubman Gill returns back to the squad.

Jaiswal, who was given an opportunity in India’s ODI side after Gill was ruled out due to injury, scored 18 and 22 in the first two ODIs, but with time running out he came all guns blazing to score his first ODI century off just 111 balls, taking India close to a series win.