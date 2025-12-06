India vs South Africa head-to-head stats in One Day International cricket

India will host South Africa in the series-deciding third ODI on Saturday, December 6, in Visakhapatnam, seeking to avoid the ignominy of back-to-back home defeats. South Africa have continued to push India under pressure, and after a 2-0 triumph in Tests, they now stand on the brink of their first ODI series win on Indian soil.

For India, the burden again lies on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The senior duo remain the backbone of the 50-over format, evidenced by Kohli’s two centuries and a fifty in his last three innings and Rohit’s hundred plus two half-centuries from his previous four outings. But the lack of sustained support from the younger batsmen keeps the team vulnerable. While Ruturaj Gaikwad found form with his maiden ODI ton, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s struggles against left-arm quicks remain a tactical headache.

To strengthen the middle order, the think-tank may replace Washington Sundar with Tilak Varma, who offers batting depth, part-time spin and excellent fielding. The bowlers, too must find greater discipline, especially Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana, alongside the impressive Arshdeep Singh. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11, match timings, live streaming But before the two sides clash in the series decider on Saturday, let’s take a look at some of their recent match results below. India vs South Africa: Head-to-head in ODIs Total matches: 96

India won: 41

South Africa won: 52

No result: 3 India vs South Africa: Last 5 match results South Africa tour of India: 2nd ODI, Raipur (3 December 2025)

India posted a massive 358/5, driven by two superb centuries. Virat Kohli played a commanding knock worth 102, while Ruturaj Gaikwad registered his maiden ODI hundred, scoring 105. The pair stitched a big partnership that helped India reach a dominant total. South Africa refused to crumble, launching one of the most memorable chases in their ODI history. Aiden Markram led from the front with a crisp century, supported by consistent middle-order acceleration. South Africa completed the chase with four wickets in hand, levelling the series 1–1 and stunning the home crowd with their fearless batting. South Africa tour of India: 1st ODI, Ranchi (30 November 2025)

India produced a strong batting display, finishing at 349/8. Virat Kohli was the star, smashing 135 in a masterful innings. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul chipped in with valuable fifties that powered India to a daunting total. South Africa responded aggressively, staying alive through counterattacking partnerships. However, India’s bowlers held firm at key moments. Kuldeep Yadav used his variations effectively to break partnerships, while Harshit Rana grabbed crucial wickets under pressure. South Africa were bowled out for 332, falling short by 17 runs. India opened the series with a thrilling win after a tense finish. India tour of South Africa: Paarl (December 2023)

India posted 296/8 in their final match of the 2023–24 South Africa tour. Sanju Samson produced the standout performance with a superb century, holding the innings together and timing shots perfectly. Tilak Varma supported with a vital 52, helping India reach a highly competitive total. South Africa’s chase lacked structure, with frequent interruptions from tight Indian bowling. Wickets fell regularly, forcing the run rate higher and increasing pressure on the hosts. India closed out the match clinically, bowling South Africa out for 218. The 78-run victory sealed the series 2–1 for India. India tour of South Africa: 2nd ODI, South Africa (December 2023)

The second ODI of the 2023–24 series saw South Africa script a strong fightback. They chased down India’s total with calculated batting and a composed approach in the middle overs. Their top order started briskly, absorbing pressure effectively and rotating strike calmly. India’s bowlers struggled to force breakthroughs when needed, with loose spells in the middle stages allowing South Africa to seize control. Once settled, the South African batting unit showed complete clarity in approach. Their successful chase brought the series to 1–1, setting up a high-stakes decider in the third ODI. India tour of South Africa: 1st ODI, South Africa (December 2023)