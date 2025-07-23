Jaiswal makes history with half-century in Manchester Test as Indian opener

India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, after a double failure in the Lord’s Test in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, is back at his best in the fourth Test at Manchester as he adds yet another unique record to his name. On Day 1 of the Test, Jaiswal scored his 12th Test fifty but, more importantly, became the first Indian batter to score a half-century in Tests at Old Trafford, Manchester, after 51 years. Before him, the last Indian batter to score 50 or more in Manchester was Sunil Gavaskar back in 1974.

Highest score by an Indian opener in Tests in England

Player Runs 4s 6s SR Inns Start Date VM Merchant 114 13 0 - 3 25 Jul 1936 S Mushtaq Ali 112 17 0 - 3 25 Jul 1936 SM Gavaskar 101 8 0 40.23 2 6 Jun 1974 VM Merchant 78 9 0 - 2 20 Jul 1946 SM Gavaskar 58 5 0 41.42 4 6 Jun 1974 YBK Jaiswal 58 10 1 54.21 1 23 Jul 2025 SM Gavaskar 57 5 0 44.18 2 5 Aug 1971 NJ Contractor 56 - 0 - 4 23 Jul 1959

England flipped the switch in second session

India were 198 for 4 a few overs into the second session on Day 1, after a disciplined England fightback halted what looked like a promising start from the visitors. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul had laid a solid foundation post-lunch, but both openers departed in quick succession to hand the momentum back to England. Rahul fell first, caught in the slips off Chris Woakes just shy of his half-century, ending a vital stand that had threatened to take the game away. Jaiswal, who showed great composure against a moving ball and reached his fifty in 96 deliveries, soon followed as Liam Dawson struck with a sharp delivery that caught the edge and was taken in the slips—his first Test wicket in eight years.

Jaiswal had the chance to become only the fourth batter to score a hundred in Tests in Manchester but lost his wicket to Liam Dawson on 58, bringing the curtains down on an incredible innings, but not before completeing 1000 Test runs against England in just 16 innings.