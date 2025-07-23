Jaiswal makes history with half-century in Manchester Test as Indian opener

|Player
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Inns
|Start Date
|VM Merchant
|114
|13
|0
|-
|3
|25 Jul 1936
|S Mushtaq Ali
|112
|17
|0
|-
|3
|25 Jul 1936
|SM Gavaskar
|101
|8
|0
|40.23
|2
|6 Jun 1974
|VM Merchant
|78
|9
|0
|-
|2
|20 Jul 1946
|SM Gavaskar
|58
|5
|0
|41.42
|4
|6 Jun 1974
|YBK Jaiswal
|58
|10
|1
|54.21
|1
|23 Jul 2025
|SM Gavaskar
|57
|5
|0
|44.18
|2
|5 Aug 1971
|NJ Contractor
|56
|-
|0
|-
|4
|23 Jul 1959
England flipped the switch in second session
