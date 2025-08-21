Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ajit Agarkar to remain India's chief selector till 2026, confirms BCCI

Ajit Agarkar to remain India's chief selector till 2026, confirms BCCI

Ajit Agarkar is the first chief selector in the history of Indian cricket to be handed a contract extension by the BCCI

Mumbai: BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar with India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav during a press conference to announce the Asia Cup 2025 squad, at BCCI headquarters, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that chief selector Ajit Agarkar will continue in his role until June 2026. This comes days after the announcement of the squad for the Asia Cup 2025.
 
Agarkar, who took charge in 2023, was initially awarded the contract till 2025. His tenure has now been extended for another year. 

Decision taken earlier

According to some reports, the BCCI had decided on the extension soon after the Indian Premier League (IPL) but delayed making the announcement. Under BCCI rules, a selector can serve a maximum of four years, which means Agarkar could still be given another extension beyond 2026 if the board chooses.
 

Historic first for Ajit Agarkar

Agarkar has become the first chief selector in Indian cricket history to receive a contract extension. Until now, no chief selector had continued in the role beyond their initial term.

Why Ajit Agarkar got the extension

While the BCCI has not cited specific reasons, Agarkar’s tenure has coincided with major successes. India won the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy under his watch, while he also oversaw a smooth transition from senior players to younger talent.

S Sharath set to exit

Selector S Sharath, elevated from the junior panel in January 2023, is expected to step down as he nears the four-year limit allowed under BCCI rules. He is likely to be replaced once the board calls for fresh applications, a process expected after its annual general meeting in September.

Limited changes expected

No final decisions have been taken on the futures of selectors SS Das and Subroto Banerjee. However, officials are reportedly satisfied with the panel’s performance, suggesting changes may be limited to filling Sharath’s vacancy.

Bigger picture

Agarkar’s extension signals the BCCI’s confidence in his vision for the Indian team. His leadership through a successful phase and emphasis on balancing experience with youth mean further transitions can be expected in India’s squad in the coming years.
 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

