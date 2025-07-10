Joe Root eyeing multiple milestones in IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Lord's

As England and India resume their riveting five-match Test series at the legendary Lord’s Cricket Ground, with the third Test beginning today. With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy hanging in the balance at 1–1, the pressure is mounting, and for England’s batting stalwart Joe Root, it could be a career-defining match.

Root, widely regarded as one of the finest batters of his generation, has had a lukewarm run so far in this series. Across the first two Tests, he has accumulated just 109 runs in four innings, averaging 36.33. While those numbers might not raise alarms, they fall short of Root's usually high standards. Yet, writing off a player of his class would be a mistake, especially at a venue like Lord's, where he has often thrived.

Root Approaching Historic 3000 Test Runs vs India Most runs vs India in Tests Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s JE Root (ENG) 2012-2025 33* 59 7 2955 218 56.82 5375 54.97 10 12 1 317 8 RT Ponting (AUS) 1996-2012 29 51 4 2555 257 54.36 4428 57.7 8 12 4 278 4 AN Cook (ENG) 2006-2018 30 54 3 2431 294 47.66 5374 45.23 7 9 1 283 3 SPD Smith (AUS) 2013-2025 24 46 6 2356 192 58.9 4460 52.82 11 5 3 257 14 CH Lloyd (WI) 1966-1983 28 44 4 2344 242* 58.6 605 57.02 7 12 1 161 22 Javed Miandad (PAK) 1978-1989 28 39 6 2228 280* 67.51 3081 50.08 5 14 1 127 13 S Chanderpaul (WI) 1994-2013 25 44 10 2171 140 63.85 5171 41.98 7 10 - 219 8 MJ Clarke (AUS) 2004-2014 22 40 2 2049 329* 53.92 3622 56.57 7 6 2 227 14 IVA Richards (WI) 1974-1989 28 41 3 1927 192* 50.71 659 65.25 8 7 1 124 20 GS Sobers (WI) 1958-1971 18 30 7 1920 198 83.47 - - 8 7 2 73 17 ML Hayden (AUS) 2001-2008 18 35 3 1888 203 59 2864 65.92 6 8 2 214 24 DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 1997-2010 18 28 1 1822 275 67.48 3259 55.9 6 8 1 210 7 One of the key milestones in Root’s sights this week is becoming the first player in history to score 3000 Test runs against India. He currently stands just 45 runs shy of that mark. Given India’s traditionally strong bowling attack, reaching this feat would reflect his enduring dominance against one of the top cricketing nations.

Home Turf Glory: 7000 Test Runs in England Root also has the chance to solidify his legacy on home soil. He is only 99 runs away from completing 7000 Test runs in England, a rare achievement that underscores both his longevity and consistency. From Lord’s to Headingley to Old Trafford, Root has been the cornerstone of England’s batting lineup, and adding this record would further cement his status among the game’s greats. On the Brink of 800 Fours in Tests in England Another landmark that could be breached at Lord’s is Root’s 800th boundary in Test cricket in England. With 799 fours to his name at home, one more would place him in an elite club, joining only Alastair Cook (816) in reaching this milestone. It’s a testament to Root’s ability to find gaps and maintain fluency in all conditions.

Beyond the bat, Root is closing in on a notable fielding record. He needs three more catches or dismissals to reach 50 across formats against India. A regular in the slips, his safe hands have been vital for England across Test, ODI, and T20 cricket. 4000 Runs Against India Across Formats Root is also nearing 4000 international runs against India in all formats, just 33 short of the milestone. This reflects his adaptability and consistent performances across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is against a high-quality opposition.