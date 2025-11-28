JSW Sports signs rising Rajasthan talent 19-year-old Kartik Sharma

ALSO READ: If they can put in hard work, Rohit-Kohli can surely play 2027 WC: Morkel JSW Sports, the sports arm of the JSW Group, has strengthened its talent pipeline by signing 19-year-old Rajasthan cricketer Kartik Sharma, marking another key investment in emerging Indian athletes. The teenager, who debuted for Rajasthan’s senior side last season, has already cemented his place across formats, showcasing composure and consistency rare for his age. His immediate impact at the domestic level has positioned him among India’s most closely tracked young prospects.

Breakout domestic season lifts Kartik into national spotlight

Kartik burst onto the senior circuit with a century on debut against Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy 2024–25 season, signalling his potential as a long-term multi-format asset. He followed it up with a strong white-ball campaign, finishing as Rajasthan’s leading scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 445 runs from nine matches. Known for his clean strokeplay and sharp wicketkeeping skills, he fits the mould of the modern Indian cricketer — adaptable, athletic and technically assured.

JSW leadership praises maturity, consistency of the teenager Reacting to the signing, JSW Sports CEO Divyanshu Singh said the youngster had demonstrated “maturity beyond his years” and had already shown traits of a dependable professional. Singh noted that establishing himself in state cricket at 19 reflected his temperament and long-term potential. He added that the organisation was committed to supporting Kartik through an important phase of his career and believed his all-format skillset made him a standout domestic prospect. Kartik says signing marks major step in early career phase Expressing his excitement after joining JSW Sports, Kartik said he considered the association a significant milestone at a crucial stage of his development. He described the partnership as a vote of confidence, particularly given JSW Sports’ track record of nurturing elite Indian athletes. Looking ahead, he said he was eager to utilise the support framework while continuing to work hard to maximise upcoming opportunities.