WPL 2026 Auction: Gujarat Giants full list of players bought, updated squad

Gujarat Giants kicked off the Women’s Premier League 2026 auction by securing Sophie Devine and Renuka Singh in the opening stages. Devine was snapped up for a whopping ₹2 crore (base price ₹50 lakh), outbidding Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Renuka Singh was added to the squad for ₹60 lakh. The franchise enters the auction with a remaining purse of ₹9 crore, having retained Ash Gardener and Beth Mooney ahead of the event.

After mixed performances in the first two seasons, Gujarat Giants showed signs of improvement last year, finishing in third place. With these high-profile early acquisitions, the team aims to build on last season’s momentum and strengthen their chances in the upcoming WPL 2025 campaign.

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants retained players Retaining just two players in the form of Ashleigh Gardner (INR 3.5 Crore) and Beth Mooney (INR 2.5 Crore), they had a lot of work to do in terms of completing their squads with important players. Players bought by Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026 Auction Gujarat Giants players bought in WPL 2026 auction Player Base Price Winning Bid Sophie Devine ₹50 Lac ₹2 Cr Georgia Wareham ₹50 Lac ₹1 Cr Bharti Fulmali ₹30 Lac ₹70 Lac Kashvee Gautam ₹30 Lac ₹65 Lac Renuka Singh ₹40 Lac ₹60 Lac Tanuja Kanwer ₹30 Lac ₹45 Lac Anushka Sharma ₹10 Lac ₹45 Lac Titas Sadhu ₹30 Lac ₹30 Lac Kanika Ahuja ₹30 Lac ₹30 Lac