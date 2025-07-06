King praises the Prince: Kohli applauds Shubman Gill for Edgbaston heroics

When the captaincy change was announced for Team India in red-ball cricket, the inevitable happened. Questions started to get thrown from all possible directions, and the answers could only come from one man, India’s new Test captain, Shubman Gill, who was preparing to lead his side overseas against an England team that never backs down, even when the odds are against them.

Not removing the focus from his batting, Gill looked to be in the right state of mind as the 5-match series began, notching up a century in the 1st Test, though India eventually lost on the final day. However, that didn’t stop the 25-year-old from giving his best on the field as he went on to achieve something special in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston.

In a game steeped in tradition and spanning a century and a half, Shubman Gill achieved what no other batter ever has, scoring a double century and a 150-plus score in the same Test match. His remarkable performance at Edgbaston has etched his name in cricketing folklore, surpassing even the legendary Allan Border, who once came close with two 150s in a single Test. With this milestone, the young Indian skipper has carved out a space alongside the game’s immortals, and perhaps even a step ahead. Such is the magnitude of this feat, that only seven Indian batters before him had ever managed Gill’s aggregate of 430 runs in the match shattered the previous record for the most runs in a Test by an Indian, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar’s iconic 344 against the West Indies in 1971.With this milestone, the young Indian skipper has carved out a space alongside the game’s immortals, and perhaps even a step ahead. Such is the magnitude of this feat, that only seven Indian batters before him had ever managed back-to-back centuries in the same Test before Gill.

With the runs coming from his bat when his side needed him the most, Gill's confidence and authority within the dressing room also grew inevitably, making his teammates listen to him with more intent. The personality needed from a young captain can now be seen both on and off the field, as the transition from Prince to King continues. King Kohli Praises Gill After Batting Masterclass On Saturday, while Gill was scripting yet another batting masterclass, Virat Kohli, now retired, offered his stamp of approval from afar. On Instagram, Kohli wrote: “Well played, star boy. Rewriting history. Onwards and upwards from here. You deserve all of this.”

Kohli and Gill have had a fantastic relationship both on and off the field. Gill, who got to observe Kohli from up close and absorb as much knowledge as he could, has proven to be the successor for the No. 4 position in red-ball cricket and is ready to fill the big shoes of the legends who occupied that spot before him. Gill has had plenty of moments of friendly banter with Kohli over the years, moments that often put a smile on fans' faces during matches or training sessions. Praise from Legends and Rivals Alike Gill’s brilliance didn’t go unnoticed by local cricketing greats. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain remarked:

“A hundred in the first Test, a double and a hundred in the second. He’s in the form of his life. Chanceless and elegant, that’s Gill.” Even England’s young guns, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook, couldn’t help but acknowledge greatness in real-time. After Gill’s second-innings 161, both players, also in their twenties, showed their respect with gestures that spoke volumes. Smith offered a handshake, while Brook saluted by lifting his cap. For players who themselves had scored rapid centuries in the match, it was a moment of humility in the presence of something extraordinary. A Game-Changer On and Off the Field

Gill’s influence isn’t limited to the pitch. Within the dressing room, he’s now a clear leader. After a heartbreaking loss in the first Test, he helped India bounce back with grit and flair. His batting style, a blend of traditional Test-match patience and modern-day aggression, has enthralled fans and critics alike. No longer are broadcasters looping Kohli’s best innings after every day's play. With Gill around, there’s fresh content. The audience doesn’t reach for the remote after stumps, they’re too busy watching replays of Gill’s cover drives and lofted sixes. Gill Looking to Lead by Example Highest aggregate score in Tests for India Player 1st Innings 2nd Innings Match Total Against Venue Start Date Shubman Gill 269 77* 346* England Birmingham 02/07/25 SM Gavaskar 124 220 344 West Indies Port of Spain 13/04/71 VVS Laxman 59 281 340 Australia Eden Gardens 11/03/01 SC Ganguly 239 91 330 Pakistan Bengaluru 08/12/07 V Sehwag 319 - 319 South Africa Chennai 26/03/08 V Sehwag 309 - 309 Pakistan Multan 28/03/04 R Dravid 233 72* 305 Australia Adelaide 12/12/03 His form since becoming captain is staggering. Before this series, his highest Test score was 128. In England, he has rattled off scores of 147, 269, and 161, numbers that would make any modern great proud.

“Earlier, I was trying too hard. Here, I’ve gone back to my basics, the way I batted as a child,” Gill said after his double century. This return to simplicity has unleashed something unstoppable. Gill has turned inward to rediscover his rhythm, and in doing so, he has become the heartbeat of a new Indian era. The Boy Becomes the Banner-Bearer With Edgbaston as the stage and history as his witness, Shubman Gill has completed his transformation from talented prodigy to Test titan. India had long seen him as the heir, now the world sees it too.