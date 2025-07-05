Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gill pips Gavaskar to become highest run-scorer in a Test match: full list

Gill pips Gavaskar to become highest run-scorer in a Test match: full list

Gill has continued to soar to new heights as a batter ever since he took over the Indian captaincy

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill becomes first Indian and Asian to hit double hundred in England. Photo: PTI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s newly appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill is reaching new heights and breaking new records with every innings ever since he took over the captaincy role. Gill, leading India against England, started the series with a century in the first match before scoring 269 in the first innings of the second match at Edgbaston to break the record for the highest score by an Indian skipper in Tests. Gill then continued his purple patch in the second innings and went on to break another big record held by Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar. 
 
 
Gill now holds the record for most runs by an Indian batter in a single Test match after crossing his 76th run in the second innings. Gill has scored 345 runs in the match and has gone past Gavaskar’s record of 344, which he scored against West Indies in 1971. Gavaskar, in that match, scored 124 in the first innings and 220 in the second innings.
 
Full list of Indian batters with most aggregate runs in a single Test match
 
Player 1st Innings 2nd Innings Match Total Against Venue Start Date
Shubman Gill 269 77* 346* England Birmingham 02-Jul-25
SM Gavaskar 124 220 344 West Indies Port of Spain 13-Apr-71
VVS Laxman 59 281 340 Australia Eden Gardens 11-Mar-01
SC Ganguly 239 91 330 Pakistan Bengaluru 08-Dec-07
V Sehwag 319 - 319 South Africa Chennai 26-Mar-08
V Sehwag 309 - 309 Pakistan Multan 28-Mar-04
R Dravid 233 72* 305 Australia Adelaide 12-Dec-03
 

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

