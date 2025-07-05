Gill becomes 8th Indian batter to score hundred in both innings of a Test

Shubman Gill continued his form of life in England as the newly appointed Indian skipper. After scoring 269 in the first innings, he went on to score another century — his 8th overall in Tests — to become only the 8th Indian batter to score a century in both innings of a Test match. Apart from him, Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (three times), Rahul Dravid (twice), Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, and, most recently, Rishabh Pant also have this record to their name. Indian players with century in both innings of a Test
|No.
|Player
|Innings 1
|Innings 2
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|1
|Vijay Hazare
|116
|145
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|23-Jan-48
|2
|Sunil Gavaskar
|124
|220
|West Indies
|Port of Spain
|13-Apr-71
|3
|Sunil Gavaskar
|111
|137
|Pakistan
|Karachi
|14-Nov-78
|4
|Sunil Gavaskar
|107
|182*
|West Indies
|Kolkata
|29-Dec-78
|5
|Rahul Dravid
|190
|103*
|New Zealand
|Hamilton
|02-Jan-99
|6
|Rahul Dravid
|110
|135
|Pakistan
|Kolkata
|16-Mar-05
|7
|Virat Kohli
|115
|141
|Australia
|Adelaide
|12-Jan-14
|8
|Ajinkya Rahane
|127
|100*
|South Africa
|Delhi
|03-Dec-15
|9
|Rohit Sharma
|176
|127
|South Africa
|Visakhapatnam
|02-Oct-19
|10
|Rishabh Pant
|134
|100
|England
|Leeds
|23-Jun-25
|11
|Shubman Gill
|269
|100*
|England
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|04-Jul-25