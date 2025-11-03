Know your champion Indian women's cricket team that conquered the world

The 16 women who carried India to its first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title in 2025 have done far more than just win a trophy. Their stories are woven with resilience, sacrifice, and ambition, from breaking social barriers to battling financial odds. Each of them has redefined what Indian women’s cricket stands for today, ensuring that no part of the nation is left untouched by their success. Here’s a closer look at the extraordinary women who turned India’s dream into destiny. From a player who learned how to win from multiple heartbreaks to a player who wasn't supposed to be part of the squad weeks ago, here are the 16 World Champions from India -

The Captain who learned the hard way: Harmanpreet Kaur Harmanpreet Kaur with her family (Source: X) Age: 36 | Role: Middle-order Batter | From: Moga, Punjab ALSO READ: How the world cup triumph can change women's cricket landscape in India When cricketing greatness is discussed, Harmanpreet Kaur’s name will forever command reverence. Her blistering 171* against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semifinal remains an iconic moment, but her consistency in crunch matches defines her legacy. The girl from Moga, who once played cricket with local boys, carried her father’s dream, quite literally, as he had bought her a shirt reading “Good Batsman.”

Under coach Kamaldeesh Singh Sodhi’s guidance, Harman’s fearless attitude blossomed. From scoring her first ODI century in 2013 against England to a T20I ton in 2018, she’s shattered records and expectations. Her leadership in 2025 brought India their first ICC Women’s title. Harmanpreet has scored the most runs in Women’s ODI World Cup knockout matches, a testament to her clutch-game brilliance. Star Batter: Smriti Mandhana Smriti Mandhana (Source: X) Age: 29 | Role: Opening Batter | From: Sangli, Maharashtra Smriti Mandhana’s story began in a cricket-obsessed family in Sangli. Inspired by her brother Shravan’s achievements at the U-16 level, Smriti picked up the bat at just nine. Her elegance and timing made her stand out early, earning her an India call-up at 16.

Mandhana’s maiden ODI century in Hobart (2016) marked the rise of a new-age Indian opener. Over the years, she became India’s batting mainstay and climbed to the No.1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings. Appointed vice-captain in 2022, Smriti has balanced flair with responsibility, proving herself as one of the most consistent batters in world cricket. Mandhana is just one century short of Meg Lanning’s record for the most hundreds in women’s ODIs. Faith above all: Jemimah Rodrigues (Photo: PTI) Age: 25 | Role: Batter | From: Mumbai, Maharashtra A multi-talented athlete from Bandra, Jemimah Rodrigues has grown into one of India’s most composed batters. Her early recognition at the BCCI Awards (2017–18) as Best Junior Cricketer hinted at greatness to come.

Making her debut at 17, Jemimah’s journey hasn’t been linear, shuffled through batting positions, she adapted with grace. Her finest moment came in the 2025 World Cup semifinal against Australia, where she scored an unbeaten 127* off 134 balls, steering India to a record chase. Beyond her batting, Jemimah is admired for her calm mindset and faith-driven resilience. Before focusing on cricket, Jemimah represented Maharashtra in Under-17 field hockey. Player of the tournament: Deepti Sharma Deepti Sharma (Photo:PTI) Age: 28 | Role: All-rounder | From: Agra, Uttar Pradesh Deepti Sharma’s rise began with a throw, one that caught the eye of former cricketer Hemlata Kala. Since debuting at 17, Deepti has been India’s most dependable all-rounder, excelling with both bat and ball. Trained by her brother Sumit, who quit his job to coach her, Deepti’s transformation into a top-class spinner has made her invaluable.

At the 2025 World Cup, she became the first woman to score 200+ runs and take 15+ wickets in a single edition. Her versatility has redefined India’s lower order and fielding standards alike. Did you know? Deepti’s 188 against Ireland in 2017 remains the highest individual score by an Indian woman in ODIs. The Siliguri Six-machine: Richa Ghosh India's Richa Ghosh (Photo: PTI) Age: 22 | Role: Wicketkeeper-Batter | From: Siliguri, West Bengal Richa Ghosh’s father, Manabendra, didn’t stop her from breaking windows at home while practicing power-hitting — he encouraged it. A natural striker of the ball, Richa became the first girl to train at Baghajatin Athletic Club, playing alongside boys in Kolkata’s competitive circuit.

Her fearless batting and rapid improvement behind the stumps have made her India’s go-to wicketkeeper. A stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL sharpened her big-hitting instincts. Did you know? Richa made her T20I debut at 16, stepping in as a concussion substitute in the 2020 Women’s World Cup final. Harleen Deol India's Harleen Deol (Photo:PTI) Age: 27 | Role: Top-order Batter | From: Chandigarh Harleen Deol’s cricketing journey began in Himachal but bloomed in Chandigarh. Her sharp reflexes and athleticism made her a fielding sensation. The 2021 catch at Northampton, where she flicked the ball mid-air before diving back inbounds, went viral globally, earning her a spot on ESPN SportsCenter.

A solid top-order batter and part-time off-spinner, Harleen’s evolution as a complete cricketer has been steady and inspiring. Did you know? Her viral catch post received over one million likes on Instagram. Classy Opener: Pratika Rawal Pratika Rawal Age: 25 | Role: Opening Batter | From: Delhi Pratika Rawal’s story is a perfect blend of intellect and athleticism. A psychology graduate with over 92% in her board exams, she became the first girl to train at Rohtak Road Gymkhana. Coached by Shravan Kumar and mentored by her father, Pradeep Rawal, a BCCI umpire, Pratika’s discipline made her one of India’s fastest-rising stars.

Her partnership with Smriti Mandhana at the top became India’s strength during the 2025 World Cup before an injury halted her campaign. She had to unfortunately miss out the semis and final clash due to injury after which Shafali Verma was called up to the side as her replacement. Pratika holds the record for being the fastest Indian woman to reach 1,000 ODI runs. Hope of the North-East: Uma Chetry Uma Chetry (Source: X) Age: 23 | Role: Wicketkeeper-Batter | From: Golaghat, Assam A lifelong MS Dhoni admirer, Uma Chetry represents the rise of the North-East in Indian cricket. Her wicketkeeping finesse and composure with the bat earned her a late call-up during the 2025 World Cup after injuries hit the squad.

As the first woman from the North-East to represent India, Uma has become a beacon of hope for an entire region hungry for representation. Uma made her India debut in July 2024, becoming the first woman from the North-East to play international cricket. The young star pacer: Kranti Gaud Kranti Gaud (Source: X) Age: 22 | Role: Fast Bowler | From: Ghuwara, Madhya Pradesh From a small town with no cricketing infrastructure, Kranti Gaud’s journey is nothing short of cinematic. The daughter of a retired police constable, she learned the game by playing tennis-ball cricket with boys. Her mother pawned her jewellery to support her dream.

Guided by coach Rajiv Bilthare, Kranti evolved into India’s fastest bowler, earning Player of the Match honors against Pakistan in the World Cup. Her 6/52 against England remains the best ODI bowling performance by an Indian woman against that side. Comeback Queen: Sneh Rana India Women's Sneh Rana (Photo: PTI) Age: 31 | Role: Spin All-rounder | From: Dehradun, Uttarakhand Sneh Rana’s resilience defines her career. After debuting in 2014, she was dropped, endured personal tragedy, and yet fought her way back in 2021. Her match-saving 80* in Bristol remains a fan favorite. Having captained in the WPL and later earning a late India recall, Sneh’s World Cup heroics (99 runs, 7 wickets) proved she’s far from done.Her 80* is the highest score by an Indian batting at No.8 in Tests.

Pacing the way: Renuka Singh Thakur Renuka SIngh Thakur (Source: X) Age: 29 | Role: Pacer | From: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Renuka Singh’s story is built on family strength. After losing her father at three, her mother and brother guided her towards cricket. Training at HPCA’s residential academy, she refined her swing bowling and quickly became India’s new-ball weapon. Did you know? Renuka was the leading wicket-taker (11) at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Arundhati Reddy Arundhati Reddy Age: 28 | Role: Pace All-rounder | From: Hyderabad Arundhati Reddy’s courage defines her. She switched states from Hyderabad to Kerala for better opportunities — a move praised by Smriti Mandhana. Her breakthrough came in 2024, and by 2025, she was a World Cup winner.

Did you know? As a child, she wanted to be a wicketkeeper like Dhoni before coaches turned her into a fast-bowling all-rounder. Radha Yadav Radha Yadav Age: 25 | Role: Spin All-rounder | From: Baroda, Gujarat Born in Mumbai to a vegetable vendor, Radha Yadav’s hunger for the game was discovered by coach Praful Naik. Moving to Baroda transformed her into a world-class fielder and spinner. Her persistence paid off when she returned to India’s ODI squad in 2024. Did you know? Radha once went on a streak of taking at least one wicket in 27 consecutive T20Is, a record.

Amanjot Kaur Amanjot Kaur Age: 25 | Role: Pace All-rounder | From: Chandigarh Amanjot’s journey started when her father, a carpenter, hand-carved her first bat. Despite injuries and setbacks, she made a stunning comeback in the 2025 season, shining in the WPL and the World Cup alike. Amanjot became only the second cricketer to score 50+ runs batting at No.8 or lower in a Women’s World Cup. Harman's go-to option: Sree Charani Sree Charani Age: 21 | Role: Spinner | From: Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh A natural athlete turned cricketer, Sree Charani was encouraged by former India selector MSK Prasad to switch sports, a move that paid off spectacularly. Her left-arm spin became India’s secret weapon during the World Cup.

Sree Charani claimed 10 wickets in her debut T20I series in England, winning Player of the Series honors. God's plan: Shafali Verma Navi Mumbai: India's Shafali Verma (Photo: PTI) Age: 21 | Role: Opening Batter | From: Rohtak, Haryana From cutting her hair to disguise as a boy to smashing bowlers worldwide, Shafali Verma’s story is pure grit. A prodigy inspired by Sachin Tendulkar, she became India’s youngest international half-centurion and later led the U19 team to a World Cup win. Her return to the senior side for the 2025 World Cup was redemption, a reminder of her unmatched explosiveness.