How can the world cup triumph change women's cricket landscape in India?

The Harman Effect When Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur steered India past Australia and South Africa, they didn’t just win a championship, they united a nation. Cricket’s universal appeal ensured this moment reached every small town and village, inspiring a new generation of girls to dream beyond boundaries. At Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, history finally smiled on Indian women’s cricket. After years of heartbreak in the 2005 and 2017 finals, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team lifted the World Cup, sealing their place in the nation’s sporting folklore. For the players who endured the pain of near misses, this victory wasn’t just a trophy, it was vindication.

A Historic Triumph and Its Lasting Impact on Women's Cricket India coach Amol Muzumdar also emphasised how the displays from Shafali Verma and other players could inspire a whole generation in the years to come. "From scoring crucial runs to taking important wickets and executing stunning catches, Shafali delivered a complete performance when it mattered the most, embodying the spirit, resilience, and skill that define world-class cricket." he said. The victory was also symbolic, evoking memories of India's first men's World Cup triumph in 1983, with Rohit Sharma witnessing the final and visibly moved, reflecting on the journey from heartbreak to glory. Calling it a defining moment for the sport, Muzumdar added, "It's a watershed moment." "The ripple effects will be felt for generations. Magical, that's what Shafali was today. Semi-final, final, she turns up every time. Runs, wickets, catches, complete performance. Couldn't be prouder." This triumph promises to inspire countless young girls to pick up cricket, elevating the sport in India for years to come and creating a legacy that will influence generations. ALSO READ: Diana Edulji to Mithali Raj: Women who built Indian cricket's legacy India's historic win in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup was the culmination of years of dedication, perseverance, and unparalleled talent, showing that the impossible dream of lifting the trophy could indeed be realized. Central to this achievement was the brilliance of Shafali Verma, whose performances in both the semi-final and the final left spectators and teammates in awe. This victory broke the invisible ceiling that kept women's sport on the margins. While earlier icons had opened doors, Harman and her teammates flung them wide open.

From Usha’s Sprint to Global Glory India’s journey in women’s sports began decades ago with the legendary PT Usha, who sprinted her way into public consciousness at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Her feats inspired generations to chase impossible dreams. From there, Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal smashed their way into global arenas, while PV Sindhu turned Olympic medals into milestones of national pride. Wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, boxers such as Mary Kom, and weightlifters like Mirabai Chanu built the foundation of India’s women’s sporting power. But it took the women’s cricket team’s World Cup triumph to ignite the country’s collective sporting imagination