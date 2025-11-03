IHPL Fallout: Chris Gayle, players unpaid after organisers disappear

A private cricket tournament that had promised to bring international cricketing glamour to Srinagar has ended in controversy and confusion. The Indian Heaven’s Premier League (IHPL), which began on October 25 at Bakshi Stadium and featured global stars like Chris Gayle, Thisara Perera, Jesse Ryder, and Deven Smith, was scheduled to conclude on November 8. However, the event came to an abrupt halt after organisers reportedly fled the city, leaving behind unpaid bills and stranded players.

Players Left Without Payment

On Saturday morning, players and match officials were informed that the day’s match had been cancelled due to “technical reasons.” Soon after, they discovered that the organisers had allegedly left Srinagar without settling accommodation and logistical expenses.

ALSO READ: BCCI unveils huge cash prize for India after Women's World Cup triumph “The hotel staff told us the organisers hadn’t cleared any payments,” said Mellisa Juniper, an English Cricket Board official who was umpiring in the league. “None of us have been paid so far,” she added. Organisers Untraceable The tournament was run by Yuva Society Mohali, which had promoted IHPL as “India’s new cricketing movement uniting sports, youth and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.” Despite these lofty claims, the group has reportedly gone incommunicado since the incident. Repeated attempts by local media to reach the organisers for comment went unanswered.