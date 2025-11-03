How BCCI's pay parity move paved the way for India's Women's World Cup win

On Sunday, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team scripted history by winning India’s first-ever Women’s Cricket World Cup title . The celebrations turned emotional as players dedicated their victory to trailblazers Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra, who paved the way for this generation’s success.

India’s triumph at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 was more than a sporting achievement. It symbolised decades of struggle and resilience, recalling a time when the women’s team had no sponsorship and players earned a meagre ₹1,000 as match fees.

How India’s long struggle led to glory

Former India captain Mithali Raj recently reflected on how far women’s cricket has come. In an interview with The Lallantop, she spoke about the harsh realities of her early years. “We didn’t get match fees because there was hardly any money in the sport. Even the associations didn’t have funds, so what could the players expect?” she said, recalling how players once travelled in general train compartments and played without basic facilities.

After India’s runner-up finish in the 2005 World Cup, each player received only ₹1,000 per match or around ₹8,000 for the entire tournament. Progress began in 2006, when the Women’s Cricket Association of India (WCAI) merged with the BCCI, providing a new structure and financial support. Actor Mandira Bedi also played a small yet pivotal role in those years. In the early 2000s, when the team led by Mamatha Maben and Mithali Raj lacked sponsors, Bedi convinced jewellery brand Asmi to fund the 2004 ODI series against the West Indies. She even gave up her own endorsement fee to support the players, The Telegraph reported.

ALSO READ: BCCI unveils huge cash prize for India after Women's World Cup triumph By 2025, the story had transformed completely. The World Cup final not only marked India’s maiden global victory but also set new records. The ICC announced a record-high prize pool of $13.88 million (₹122.5 crore), with India taking home $4.48 million (₹39.55 crore) and runners-up South Africa earning $2.24 million (₹19.77 crore). BCCI’s 2022 decision that changed everything This success traces back to October 2022, when the BCCI made a landmark decision during its 15th Apex Council meeting — introducing equal match fees for men and women cricketers.

It was a defining step that placed India among the few major cricketing nations to commit fully to pay parity. Under the policy, women cricketers now receive ₹15 lakh for a Test match, ₹6 lakh for an ODI and ₹3 lakh for a T20I — equal to their male counterparts. ALSO READ: How much money the winner and runner-up of ICC Women's World Cup got? At the time, then BCCI President Roger Binny said, “Our women players will be paid the same match fees as men in international cricket. This decision sets the platform to grow and develop cricket. I believe this is a significant step forward for women’s cricket and the game overall.”

‘Pay parity and WPL exposure shaped this team’ Following India’s World Cup victory, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah praised the team and credited institutional reforms for their success. “The @BCCIWomen’s march towards its first @cricketworldcup has been nothing short of spectacular,” Shah said in a post on X. “While the grit, resolve and skills of the Indian team have inspired the whole nation, we must acknowledge the role of key policy decisions taken by the @BCCI — increased investment, pay parity with male cricketers, overhaul of the coaching staff, and big match temperament nurtured under the @wplt20 spotlight.” ALSO READ: 'A defining moment': India's long journey to women's World Cup triumph The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has also been a turning point. By allowing Indian players to compete alongside international stars, it has helped develop confidence, exposure and match temperament.'