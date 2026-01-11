Virat Kohli becomes India's fifth-most capped ODI player; check full list

The star Indian batter Virat Kohli has added yet another milestone to his name just by taking the field in the first ODI match against New Zealand at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium. Kohli’s participation in the match marks his 309th One Day International appearance for India, taking him to fifth place on the list of Indian players with the most ODI appearances.

Kohli surpasses Sourav Ganguly on the list, who played 308 ODI matches in the Indian jersey. Sachin Tendulkar, who still holds the top spot with 463 ODI appearances, followed by MS Dhoni (347 matches), Rahul Dravid (340 matches) and Md Azharuddin (334 matches), are the four players ahead of him on the list.