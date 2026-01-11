Virat Kohli becomes India's fifth-most capped ODI player; check full list
Rohit Sharma, at the number eight spot with 280 ODI appearances, is the only active player behind him on the list
Rohit Sharma, at the number eight spot with 280 ODI appearances, is the only active player behind him on the list
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Runs
|Wickets
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1989-2012
|463
|18426
|154
|MS Dhoni
|2004-2019
|347
|10599
|1
|Rahul Dravid
|1996-2011
|340
|10768
|4
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|1985-2000
|334
|9378
|12
|Virat Kohli
|2008-2026
|309
|14557
|5
|Sourav Ganguly
|1992-2007
|308
|11221
|100
|Yuvraj Singh
|2000-2017
|301
|8609
|110
|Rohit Sharma
|2007-2026
|280
|11516
|9
|Anil Kumble
|1990-2007
|269
|903
|334
|Virender Sehwag
|1999-2013
|241
|7995
|94
|Harbhajan Singh
|1998-2015
|234
|1213
|265
|Javagal Srinath
|1991-2003
|229
|883
|315
|Suresh Raina
|2005-2018
|226
|5615
|36
|Kapil Dev
|1978-1994
|225
|3783
|253
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2009-2026
|208
|2862
|232
First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 2:54 PM IST