IND vs NZ: Virat, Rohit all set to break multiple ODI records in Vadodara

As India’s 2026 cricket season begins, all eyes are on two of the game's modern icons, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are on the verge of achieving historic milestones in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. The three-match series, starting January 11 in Vadodara, offers not just a new year but a chance for these two legends to rewrite cricketing records.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli becomes India's fifth-most capped ODI player; check full list Both Kohli and Rohit are fresh off impressive performances in India’s ODI win over South Africa and have been in form during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Now, with New Zealand in their sights, they’re ready to achieve several career-defining feats.

Rohit Sharma: Chasing Milestones and Record-Breaking Sixes On the other end, captain Rohit Sharma is also in pursuit of several significant achievements: He is 67 runs away from becoming the first player to score 16,000 runs as an opener in international cricket.

A century in this series will give him the record for most centuries by an opener (46), surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

Rohit needs 224 runs to overtake Inzamam-ul-Haq and become the seventh-highest run-scorer in ODI history.

With 99 fifty plus scores, he is just one fifty plus knock away from 100 fifty plus scores.

5 sixes away from becoming the batter with most sixes vs SENA nations, overtaking Chris Gayle (342 sixes) In addition to these feats, Rohit is just two sixes away from becoming the opener with the most sixes in ODIs and seven away from becoming the leading six-hitter against New Zealand in international matches.

Virat Kohli: Closing in on Sangakkara, Chasing Tendulkar's Records Virat Kohli enters the series with just 42 runs shy of surpassing Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara as the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket. Kohli, with 27,975 international runs, sits behind only Sangakkara and the great Sachin Tendulkar. Several more records are well within reach for the batting maestro: 25 more runs will make him the fastest to 28,000 international runs, surpassing Tendulkar's 644-innings mark. Kohli currently stands at 623 innings.

94 runs will see him become India’s highest ODI run-scorer against New Zealand.

227 runs could make Kohli the highest run-scorer at No. 3 in ODI history. “Virat’s consistency in ODIs is remarkable,” says cricket analyst Rohan Mehta. “Each series is a testament to his brilliance. Surpassing Sangakkara will be another milestone that cements his place in cricket history.”

The Significance of This Series In a year dominated by franchise cricket, this ODI series offers a refreshing return to the national stage, providing a chance to witness two active legends chasing remarkable milestones. Fans have a rare opportunity to watch both Kohli and Rohit simultaneously pursue career-defining records. “These milestones are not just personal achievements,” says former India coach WV Raman. “They are significant markers of greatness that inspire future generations. Every run that Kohli and Rohit score now adds another layer to their legacy in cricket.” What to Look Forward to in Vadodara When India takes the field at Kotambi Stadium, history could be in the making. Will Kohli reach those 42 runs in the first match? Can Rohit begin his journey towards 16,000 runs? With both players in excellent form, New Zealand’s bowlers will have their work cut out for them.