Women's ODI World Cup 2025 points table: India semis qualification scenario

After a promising start to their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign, the Indian women’s cricket team has hit a rough patch. Back-to-back losses against South Africa and Australia have thrown a wrench in their semi-final aspirations, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s side now needing strong performances in their final group games to stay in contention.
A Strong Start, Then a Sudden Slip
India began their tournament in dominant fashion, beating Sri Lanka by 59 runs (DLS method) and delivering a crushing 88-run win over Pakistan. These victories propelled them into the upper half of the points table and made them early favourites for a top-four finish.
However, momentum shifted drastically in the last two matches:
Defeat #1: South Africa Edge India in Visakhapatnam
Despite a brilliant 94 off 77 balls from Richa Ghosh, India couldn’t defend their total of 251 against a composed South African chase. The visitors clinched the win with three wickets in hand, exposing India’s bowling under pressure.
Defeat #2: Australia Pull Off Record Chase
In one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament so far, India posted a massive 330-run total, powered by half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. But it wasn’t enough. Alyssa Healy stunned the crowd with a breathtaking 142, steering Australia to the highest successful run chase in Women’s ODI history. The Aussies chased the target down with six balls remaining, handing India a crushing loss in Match 13.
|Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 points table
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|NRR
|Points
|Australia
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1.353
|7
|England
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1.864
|6
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|-0.618
|6
|India
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0.682
|4
|New Zealand
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.245
|2
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.263
|2
|Sri Lanka
|3
|0
|2
|1
|-1.526
|1
|Pakistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.887
|0
India’s Upcoming Fixtures
India has three critical matches left in the group stage, and each one carries weight for their qualification hopes:
- vs England – October 19, Indore
- vs New Zealand – October 23, Navi Mumbai
- vs Bangladesh – October 26, Navi Mumbai
Qualification Scenarios: What India Needs to Reach the Semis?
India’s path to the semi-finals is still open, but it’s narrow and requires consistency from here on out.
If India wins all 3 remaining matches:
They finish with 10 points, securing a semi-final spot without depending on any other results.
If India wins 2 and loses 1:
They end up with 8 points, which may be enough. Their net run rate will be crucial and must stay ahead of rivals like South Africa or New Zealand.
If India loses 2 or more:
Their chances become slim and will rely heavily on other match outcomes, especially how South Africa and New Zealand perform in their fixtures.
With three matches left and everything to play for, the Indian women’s team must regroup quickly. While the recent losses were setbacks, the path to the semi-finals is still within reach—but only if they hold their nerve and finish strong.