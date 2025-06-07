Rohit Sharma will be missed deeply: Pant ahead of IND vs ENG Test series

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and it marks a period of transition for the side. Rishabh Pant, now vice-captain, offered a light-hearted yet heartfelt tribute, joking about missing Rohit's quirky mid-match instructions. According to the BCCI’s official release, the team reached London in full spirits, including key names like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Sai Sudharsan. With memories of past defeats still fresh, India hopes to rewrite the script this time around. ALSO READ: KL Rahul proves himself England-ready with brilliant century for India A As India prepares for their biggest red-ball challenge of the year—a five-match Test series in England—a new era begins under the leadership of Shubman Gill. The Indian squad landed in the UK on Saturday, carrying the weight of history and the hopes of millions. This is the team’s first Test assignment since the retirements of legendsand, and it marks a period of transition for the side., now vice-captain, offered a light-hearted yet heartfelt tribute, joking about missing Rohit's quirky mid-match instructions. According to the BCCI’s official release, the team reached London in full spirits, including key names like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Sai Sudharsan. With memories of past defeats still fresh, India hopes to rewrite the script this time around.

Fresh leadership lands in England Shubman Gill, newly appointed as India’s red-ball captain, leads a rejuvenated side as they arrive in the UK for a tour that could define the next phase of Indian Test cricket. In a video posted by the BCCI, players were seen settling in and enjoying light moments as they geared up for the long series. Along with Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant looked cheerful yet nostalgic, referencing Rohit Sharma’s humorous on-field line—“garden mein koi nahi ghoomega”—from a previous home series. “We’ll miss that energy,” Pant admitted with a grin. A transition series for both sides This tour marks India’s first Test series without stalwarts Rohit and Kohli, both of whom called time on their red-ball careers earlier this month. R. Ashwin also stepped away, leaving the team with a younger core. Meanwhile, England too is in a rebuilding phase. With James Anderson retired and the likes of Bairstow, Foakes and Ollie Robinson dropped, a new-look English squad has been named for the opening Test at Headingley.